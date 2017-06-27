autoevolution

Final Lamborghini Aventador SV Has Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue Paint All Over

27 Jun 2017, 11:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Check out the latest social media Lamborghini sightings and you'll notice that more and more owners are starting to take delivery of their Aventador S beasts. But what about the Superveloce incarnation of the pre-revamp V12 animal? Well, we're here to bring you what a Lamborghini dealer claims is "the world's highest spec" SV.
3 photos
World's Highest Spec Lamborghini Aventador SVWorld's Highest Spec Lamborghini Aventador SV
According to Lamborghini Edinburgh, the coupe you can check out in the image above also happens to pack the world's highest spec on an SV. And, if we judged by the financial side of other Superveloces packing insanely expensive options, it means the owner of the machine we have here has invested well north of $200,000 in customizing his ride.

Created using Lamborghini Ad Personam program, this Aventador SV is dressed in Liquid Metal Blue, which is a twelve-stage shade coming from the Porsche 918 Spyder. Last time we checked, choosing such a hue on a 918 would cost the equivalent of a 718 Cayman with a few options on (make that $64,000).

Zoom in on the Lambo and you'll notice that the areas which usually feature naked carbon or come finished in black are now covered in the said shade of silver.

However, since this appears to change the emphasis brought by certain character lines or details, the spec might end up splitting opinions among Sant'Agata Bolognese fans.

And we can probably say the same thing about the wheels of this sub-7m Nurburgring beast. To be more precise, the rolling goodies featured on this Italian exotic pack a gold finish, standing out from a distance.

"We were hugely honoured to have been given the opportunity to create such a bespoke car. Quite literally, months of work have gone into perfecting the spec. Many hours of phone calls, many trips to Italy and many nights working late. But finally she's here," the dealer explains.
Lamborghini Aventador SV Lamborghini V12 supercar
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017