Final Lamborghini Aventador SV Has Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue Paint All Over

"We were hugely honoured to have been given the opportunity to create such a bespoke car. Quite literally, months of work have gone into perfecting the spec. Many hours of phone calls, many trips to Italy and many nights working late. But finally she's here," the dealer explains. According to Lamborghini Edinburgh, the coupe you can check out in the image above also happens to pack the world's highest spec on an SV. And, if we judged by the financial side of other Superveloces packing insanely expensive options, it means the owner of the machine we have here has invested well north of $200,000 in customizing his ride.Created using Lamborghini Ad Personam program, this Aventador SV is dressed in Liquid Metal Blue, which is a twelve-stage shade coming from the Porsche 918 Spyder . Last time we checked, choosing such a hue on a 918 would cost the equivalent of a 718 Cayman with a few options on (make that $64,000).Zoom in on the Lambo and you'll notice that the areas which usually feature naked carbon or come finished in black are now covered in the said shade of silver.However, since this appears to change the emphasis brought by certain character lines or details, the spec might end up splitting opinions among Sant'Agata Bolognese fans.And we can probably say the same thing about the wheels of this sub-7m Nurburgring beast. To be more precise, the rolling goodies featured on this Italian exotic pack a gold finish, standing out from a distance."We were hugely honoured to have been given the opportunity to create such a bespoke car. Quite literally, months of work have gone into perfecting the spec. Many hours of phone calls, many trips to Italy and many nights working late. But finally she's here," the dealer explains.