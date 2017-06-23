autoevolution

First Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxed" in America

23 Jun 2017, 13:22 UTC
by
Hey guys, it's Lewis from Unbox Therapy here, back with another video. I've got something that will blow your mind, and it's totally not click bait! But seriously, we do have an unboxing video for the first Lamborghini Centenario Roadster customer car, and it's exactly as cool as you think.
14 photos
First Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in AmericaFirst Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxes" in America
The Centenario was shipped from Italy in a sort of custom-made container resembling a crate. For whatever reason, plywood was used to protect the roofless hypercar from both unwanted attention and scratches.

Of course, removing the packaging was too much work for the owner to do himself, so Lamborgini ensured there were people there to help him out with the unboxing.

The Centenario Roadster looks a lot like the coupe. This one even has the yellow accents that we've seen before. The only difference is in the roof and engine deck.

In total, there's going to be 40 of these 20 roadsters and 20 coupes. Deliveries are all going to happen by the end of the year, and you can bet a whole bunch is going on the West Coast. However, we've seen a really cool blue one that went to Mexico.

"This is a very significant vehicle, not only for the Lamborghini brand, but for overall innovation in the super car industry," said Alessandro Farmeschi, Chief Operating Officer, Automobili Lamborghini America, LLC. "Being at the forefront of carbon fiber advancement, the Centenario is a rare production supercar with full carbon fiber monocoque and body providing aerodynamic superiority."

While the chassis is based on the Aventador and 759-horsepower V12 (770 PS) isn't as exotic as a LaFerrari, the body is crafted exclusively from carbon fiber. The Centenario Roadster is capable of sprinting to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 km/h).

While we do think the Roadster is more exciting to look at, we wouldn't call it beautiful. In fact, the front end looks like Jack sucking on a lemon. See what we did there?

