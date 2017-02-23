2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Review Finds It's Not Well Equipped

Luck would have it that Nissan's crossover has the same name as a Star Wars movie, so they capitalized on that with a corporate deal and a special edition that got many people's attention.





By now, you guys must be tired of seeing commercials or posters of this thing next to the lovable new K-2SO droid. But we thought we'd show you this review anyway because it says pretty much the opposite of what Nissan claimed.Sure, painting it in black and white makes the Rogue look a little bit like a stormtrooper helmet, but that doesn't connect it that well to Rogue One. Being a part of the resistance has nothing to do with troopers, it's "never tell me the odds" and "it's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs."Besides adding a bunch of badges all over, Nissan's designers didn't work that hard for the extra $2,000 you pay over the base model. While the exterior is significantly refreshed and looks quite futuristic, the Rogue: Rogue One lacks some features that many of us take for granted.It's based on the SV trim, so it comes with average-looking fabric seats, and it doesn't even have a touchscreen. You see, that's why we felt Lou's Unbox Therapy review - he failed to criticize the things a tech guy should notice.Boy, these Canadians sure don't like Nissan, because they have a bone to pick with theas well. Nobody is a fan of them, but Auto Guide believes the Rogue has a particularly bad example of the continuously variable whininess. "Sounds like a cat in heat," they say.Nissan promises to make and sell 5,000 Rogue One special editions for the US and another 400 for Canada. So in total, 5,400 awesome black helmets will come out. Every car will come with a 2.5-liter engine making 170 horsepower, and you can order it withby spending another $2,000.You might be called a total geek if you buy one, but at least you'll be a geek with a cool trooper helmet ... and a crappy infotainment screen.