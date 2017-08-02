Jay Leno's Ford GT Window Sticker Reveals $506,252 Price

We've talked about Jay Leno's Ford GT on multiple occasions, with the former Tonight Show host having gotten his hands on one of the first 2017 GTs to roll off the production line. However, it seems that certain aficionados just can't get enough of this, which is why they've set out to decode the supercar's VIN.

So, how exuberant was Jay Leno when speccing out his GT? Truth be told, cars like this Blue Oval halo machine don't actually come with all that many options.



Of course, there are a few optional goodies that stand out and we'll just mention the $10,000 orange stripes covering the black skin of the mid-engined delight.



Feel free to check out the window sticker if you're willing to see the other spicy details regarding the beast's optional bits and pieces.



The overall cost of the V6 EcoBoost-animated machine? While the 2017 Ford GT comes with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $447,000, the VIP aficionado had to part ways with $506,252 of his fortune to grab this speed demon.



If we are to look at bang for buck alone, the 2017 Ford GT seems like a strange proposal, even in the supercar realm. And we're not even talking about the Ford badge here. Instead, we're referring to the fact that the GT is more expensive than the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Lamborghini Aventador S or the McLaren 720S.



