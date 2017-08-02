autoevolution

Jay Leno's Ford GT Window Sticker Reveals $506,252 Price

2 Aug 2017, 10:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've talked about Jay Leno's Ford GT on multiple occasions, with the former Tonight Show host having gotten his hands on one of the first 2017 GTs to roll off the production line. However, it seems that certain aficionados just can't get enough of this, which is why they've set out to decode the supercar's VIN.
4 photos
Jay Leno's 2017 Ford GTJay Leno's 2017 Ford GTJay Leno's 2017 Ford GT
You'll find the image above, with the explanation of its arrival being fairly simple: Redditor B-rad747 took the time to zoom in on the VIN while watching the twin-turbo machine on Jay Leno's Garage and looked up the window sticker online.

So, how exuberant was Jay Leno when speccing out his GT? Truth be told, cars like this Blue Oval halo machine don't actually come with all that many options.

Of course, there are a few optional goodies that stand out and we'll just mention the $10,000 orange stripes covering the black skin of the mid-engined delight.

Keep in mind that Jay followed the latest PPF (Paint Protection Film) trends, so his expensive stripes are now kept safe.

Feel free to check out the window sticker if you're willing to see the other spicy details regarding the beast's optional bits and pieces.

The overall cost of the V6 EcoBoost-animated machine? While the 2017 Ford GT comes with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $447,000, the VIP aficionado had to part ways with $506,252 of his fortune to grab this speed demon. 

If we are to look at bang for buck alone, the 2017 Ford GT seems like a strange proposal, even in the supercar realm. And we're not even talking about the Ford badge here. Instead, we're referring to the fact that the GT is more expensive than the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Lamborghini Aventador S or the McLaren 720S.

Nevertheless, with the Blue Oval only building 1,000 units (250 cars per year), we're looking at a collector's choice here.
Ford GT Ford Jay Leno suprcar VIP
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1