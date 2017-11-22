autoevolution
 

British Racing Green Ferrari F40 Is the Devil's Respray

22 Nov 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
We don't even want to think about what Enzo Ferrari would have to say about the kind of F40 transformation we have here. And that's because we're looking at a Prancing Horse that has given up its factory color for the shade of green you can see.
21 photos
1992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F401992 Ferrari F40
We might have labeled this F40 as a British Racing Green animal, but the actual name of the hue is actually Verde Abetone.

We're looking at a twin-turbo animal owned by the supercar collector who runs the automobiliamos Instagram account. As you can see from his social media post, the man has a fetish for this hue, with the F40 not being the only supercar in his collection that wears the color.

For instance, the aficionado owns a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS that comes in the said hue and we've added an image of the rear-engined animal below.

Returning to the motoring icon that brought you here, the gear head was considerate enough to also share an image that shows the respray process of the F40.

We've also added another IG photo, one that shows a piece of art that portrays this Maranello machine in all its glory.

Such a color transformation will obviously split opinions among Ferraristi. And while we adore the new look of the car, as well as the boldness of the move, we understand that some aficionados simply can't stand the idea of playing with the appearance of the beast in such a manner.

Nevertheless, there's yet another reason to applaud the way in which this car lover cares for his F40, since we're glad the man doesn't give the Fezza the dreaded garage queen treatment.

However, we'll remind you that this is far from the first time when the owner of a Ferrari F40 decides to engage in extreme adventures that might just infuriate purists.


 

Painted to perfection, the #AutomobiliAmos ‘ way! #craftmanship #Ferrai #F40 #VerdeAbetone

A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:37am PST



 

One letter, 2 numbers. #AutomobiliAmos #Ferrari #F40 #VerdeAbetone

A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:54am PST



 

“La Scostumata” featuring a Verde Abetone paint! Thank you @dtm_illustration for the amazing artwork! #AutomobiliAmos #Ferrari #F40 #VerdeAbetone

A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:16am PST



 

My GT2 RS is up for sale.Dm for enquires.No tyre kickers.NO BROKERS. #AutomobiliAmos #GT2RS

A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Ferrari F40 Ferrari British Racing Green pic of the day supercar
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  