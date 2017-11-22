British Racing Green Ferrari F40 Is the Devil's Respray

We might have labeled this F40 as a British Racing Green animal, but the actual name of the hue is actually Verde Abetone.
We're looking at a twin-turbo animal owned by the supercar collector who runs the automobiliamos Instagram account. As you can see from his social media post, the man has a fetish for this hue, with the F40
not being the only supercar in his collection that wears the color.
For instance, the aficionado owns a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS that comes in the said hue and we've added an image of the rear-engined animal below.
Returning to the motoring icon that brought you here, the gear head was considerate enough to also share an image that shows the respray process of the F40.
We've also added another IG photo, one that shows a piece of art that portrays this Maranello machine in all its glory.
Such a color transformation will obviously split opinions among Ferraristi. And while we adore the new look of the car, as well as the boldness of the move, we understand that some aficionados simply can't stand the idea of playing with the appearance of the beast in such a manner.
Nevertheless, there's yet another reason to applaud the way in which this car lover cares for his F40, since we're glad the man doesn't give the Fezza the dreaded garage queen treatment.
However, we'll remind you that this is far from the first time when the owner of a Ferrari F40 decides to engage
in extreme adventures that might just infuriate purists.
Painted to perfection, the #AutomobiliAmos ‘ way! #craftmanship #Ferrai #F40 #VerdeAbetone
A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:37am PST
One letter, 2 numbers. #AutomobiliAmos #Ferrari #F40 #VerdeAbetone
A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:54am PST
“La Scostumata” featuring a Verde Abetone paint! Thank you @dtm_illustration for the amazing artwork! #AutomobiliAmos #Ferrari #F40 #VerdeAbetone
A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:16am PST
My GT2 RS is up for sale.Dm for enquires.No tyre kickers.NO BROKERS. #AutomobiliAmos #GT2RS
A post shared by Eugenio (@automobiliamos) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:47pm PST