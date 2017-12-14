autoevolution
 

YouTubers Lap The Nurburgring For Christmas, Closed Track Loaded with Snow

14 Dec 2017, 10:13 UTC ·
by
No, there's no exaggeration in the title above - a pair of YouTubers has actually managed to lap the Nurburgring in mid-December. "But hasn't the Green Hell closed its gates for 2017 a few weeks ago?" we hear you asking. Well, that's true, but, since we're talking about Ring settler Misha Charoudin, the camera addict knew what to do in order to gain access.
Now, while Misha (you might know him as Boosted Boris) was joined by Vehicle Virgins' Parker Nirenstein, with the two hitting the track in a Mercedes-Benz, you shouldn't expect a chronograph to be involved.

We're not even talking about the recent public lap time ban reinforcement. However, the pair of YouTubers didn't bother to use a stopwatch that there were at least three reasons for that.

First of all, the two were chauffered around in a Mercedes-Benz Citan van, albeit one that saw the driver working the stick shift throughout the journey.  That was a bit of a shame, especially since Parker had gone to the Nordschleife in his 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the Affalterbach sedan, which can leave the Panamera Turbo behind in a track battle, still hasn't delivered a stopwatch number. Since the said Panny derivative happens to be a 7:38 car, we might just see the E63 S getting close to the 7:30 lap time of the 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Secondly, this was a backward lap, while the track is currently undergoing its yearly maintenance - think resurfacing and other small changes, which might just allow aficionados to go slightly quicker next year.

Now, if you're recently joined the Nurburgring fanbase, you'll be thrilled to find plenty of precious info in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, such as a brief tour of the famous Nurburgring gas station.

