Lamborghini Urus Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt Scheduled For Spring 2018

There are many things that contribute to performance, including the sub-2,200-kilogram curb weight, air suspension with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering system from the Aventador S, and exclusive Pirelli tires. The pièce de résistance of the $200,000 super sport utility vehicle is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, which was conceived by Porsche
.
Rated at 650 metric horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, the engine is outclassed by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
, but that’s not the whole picture. Taking the curb weight into consideration, the Urus has the best power-to-weight ratio in the segment at 3,38 kilograms for every horsepower, translating to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 305 kilometers per hour.
Cutting straight to the chase, there’s no faster production-spec SUV
available right here right now. It’s this performance that Lamborghini hopes it’s enough to clinch the Nurburgring lap record from the twin-turbo V6-powered Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
(7 minutes 51.7 seconds, besting the former-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo by eight seconds).
We all knew from day one that Lamborghini wants to claim the record with the Urus, but the confirmation comes from research & development chief Maurizio Reggiani. Speaking to Car Magazine
, he said: “We need to wait for a warmer season with good weather
[to do the record-breaking lap at the Nurburgring Nordschleife]. We will be back in the spring
[2018].”
The world’s most exciting racing circuit is currently closed for resurfacing
areas that include the Hatzenbach, Hohe Acht to Hedwigshohe, Brunnchen, and Yokohama-S. Fret not, driving enthusiasts, for the Green Hell will be ready to welcome you in the first quarter of 2018.