Lamborghini Urus Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt Scheduled For Spring 2018

9 Dec 2017, 16:34 UTC ·
by
It’s big, it’s brash, and it doesn’t make any excuses for what it stands. The world’s first super SUV ushers in a new chapter for Lamborghini, which seeks to double its production and sales by rocking down Mainstream Avenue with the Urus. Despite its humble origins and underpinnings (MLB Evo platform shared with the next-gen Volkswagen Touareg), the Urus has something to stand out from the crowd. And that is performance.
There are many things that contribute to performance, including the sub-2,200-kilogram curb weight, air suspension with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering system from the Aventador S, and exclusive Pirelli tires. The pièce de résistance of the $200,000 super sport utility vehicle is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, which was conceived by Porsche.

Rated at 650 metric horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, the engine is outclassed by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but that’s not the whole picture. Taking the curb weight into consideration, the Urus has the best power-to-weight ratio in the segment at 3,38 kilograms for every horsepower, translating to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 305 kilometers per hour.

Cutting straight to the chase, there’s no faster production-spec SUV available right here right now. It’s this performance that Lamborghini hopes it’s enough to clinch the Nurburgring lap record from the twin-turbo V6-powered Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (7 minutes 51.7 seconds, besting the former-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo by eight seconds).

We all knew from day one that Lamborghini wants to claim the record with the Urus, but the confirmation comes from research & development chief Maurizio Reggiani. Speaking to Car Magazine, he said: “We need to wait for a warmer season with good weather [to do the record-breaking lap at the Nurburgring Nordschleife]. We will be back in the spring [2018].”

The world’s most exciting racing circuit is currently closed for resurfacing areas that include the Hatzenbach, Hohe Acht to Hedwigshohe, Brunnchen, and Yokohama-S. Fret not, driving enthusiasts, for the Green Hell will be ready to welcome you in the first quarter of 2018.
