2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Almost Undisguised

 
1 Jun 2017, 12:39 UTC
by
We honestly believe that, together with the T-Roc, the new Touareg is the most exciting design of any modern Volkswagen. They did a good job complementing the broad, rugged look of an SUV with some sporty character. How do we know? Just look at the latest spyshots.
The Touareg was one of those crazy ideas from back when Volkswagen dreamed of world domination. But unlike the Phaeton, it stuck around and is the current 2nd generation is doing well, despite its age.

Thanks to a much larger Tiguan and the newly introduced Atlas/Teramont, the Toureg is free to pursue a career in high-end modeling. The understated look is gone, replaced by lots of shiny trim and well-fitted creases.

Most of the design work has already been seen, thanks to the T-Prime preview concept. As before, the platform is going to be shared with the Audi Q7, which in this case is called the MLB Evo. Considering how the base Q7 managed to go below 2 tons for the first time, we say that's a big deal.

Production will take place at the factory in Bratislava, Slovakia. It's already been scheduled to start in November, which means that the official unveiling will take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The engine range is pretty easy to figure out, though it will also depend on the market. The European mainstay will be the 3.0 TDI, probably the same one fitted to the Amarok. Our insider information also suggests there will be a 3.6-liter VR6 engine with about 280 horsepower, the same as in the Atlas, only placed longitudinally.

There should also be a 2.0 TSI turbo in select markets, as well as a GTE plug-in hybrid, something previewed by the T-Prime concept already. All models should have standard 4Motion and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, as we don't see many people wanting a manual in their expensive German SUV.
2018 Volkswagen Touareg Volkswagen Toareg T-Prime Concept spyshots
 
