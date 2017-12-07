Lamborghini Urus Performante Rendering Shows the World's Fastest Fastest SUV

Lambo just snagged the world's fastest SUV title and we can't see why it would be in any rush to lose it as it's a very good marketing tool to promote the newly released Urus.

Super-fast SUVs are not exactly the largest segment in the market, but it's definitely one that's been constantly growing lately. You have the Bentley Bentayga, the entire Mercedes- AMG range, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the BMW X-something M, the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, and while it will never pose a threat to its Nurburgring time, the Tesla Model X could give the Urus a scare or two in a quarter-mile drag race.



The



Whether it would be called Super Veloce or



The Lamborghini Urus might be feeling the pressure from all these vehicles breathing down its neck, so a go-faster version isn't out of the question. It's early, sure, considering the paint isn't yet dry on the standard model, but the Italian manufacturer might be prepping for the future by cooking up a hotter Urus.

Whether it would be called Super Veloce or Performante is less important, what matters is that the 4.0-liter V8 engine pushing out 650 hp that the Urus gets would be replaced by a larger, 6.5-liter V12 unit with 100 hp more at the least. Whether that would be enough to improve its performance or the added weight of the larger engine would make it redundant remains to be calculated by the Lambo engineers, all we know is that we wouldn't mind seeing such a model.

Especially since it wouldn't be short on cosmetic enhancements as well. The Urus is pretty easy on the eye as it is (perhaps not so much in the rear), but some new aerodynamic elements and more aggressive bumpers and side skirts could convert its looks to those of a taller sports car instead of an SUV. Besides, it would be one of the few SUVs out there with a proper wing, which is so wrong, it's strangely appealing. However, it all depends on Lambo's plans for the Urus, which means all we can do is lobby for something looking like this.