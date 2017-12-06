autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Lamborghini Urus Configurator Is the Perfect Solution for Today's Daydreaming

6 Dec 2017, 11:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Lamborghini Urus is not the Italian brand's first SUV, but it very much feels like it. That's because unlike the LM002, the first Sant'Agata off-roader, this one actually feels like a Lambo. It's not just the badge that makes it a part of the carmaker's lineup, it's also its styling and performance.
7 photos
2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator
We're sad to admit it, but the Urus proves a supercar-maker can build SUVs as well. This makes Ferrari's potential upcoming effort a bit easier to swallow, but it also raises the bar for the Maranello company, especially since it doesn't have a Porsche Cayenne in its group's portfolio to base its design on.

So the Urus is successful at being both an SUV and a Lamborghini, two things we didn't think would fit in the same sentence a few years ago. That means it's an unbelievably tempting proposition for a whole new section of the market that couldn't care less about supercars, but wouldn't have minded basking in the halo of a Lambo model while also enjoying plenty of practicality.

Don't get us wrong, the Urus isn't a benchmark of usefulness in the segment. That dropped roof can't do wonders for the rear seat headroom while the tiny rear windows, coupled with the performance from the 4.0-liter V8 engine, are bound to cause some nausea for those sitting in the back. Even so, at least it has rear seats, unlike any other Lambo model available at the moment.

The Urus may not be to the taste of diehard Lambo fans, but it's definitely a very desirable SUV and a model that we're sure will bring the company a lot of new customers. But just because you can't afford one, that doesn't mean you're not allowed to dream about it.

The configurator has just gone online, giving everyone the option of speccing the Urus to their liking. It offers plenty of customization options - enough to make your productivity drop considerably, so it's worth keeping that in mind if you plan on buying one with the paycheck you get from your current job.

The interior is probably the least exciting thing about the Urus. However, it's also where users are allowed the most freedom, making it frighteningly easy to mess things up (as proven by the shots in the image gallery). Even so, it's worth a few minutes of your time.
2018 Lamborghini Urus configurator 2018 Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus URUS Lamborghini SUV
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  