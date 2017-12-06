Lamborghini Urus Configurator Is the Perfect Solution for Today's Daydreaming

We're sad to admit it, but the Urus proves a supercar-maker can build SUVs as well. This makes Ferrari's potential upcoming effort a bit easier to swallow, but it also raises the bar for the Maranello company, especially since it doesn't have a Porsche Cayenne in its group's portfolio to base its design on.
So the Urus is successful at being both an SUV
and a Lamborghini
, two things we didn't think would fit in the same sentence a few years ago. That means it's an unbelievably tempting proposition for a whole new section of the market that couldn't care less about supercars, but wouldn't have minded basking in the halo of a Lambo model while also enjoying plenty of practicality.
Don't get us wrong, the Urus isn't a benchmark of usefulness in the segment. That dropped roof can't do wonders for the rear seat headroom while the tiny rear windows, coupled with the performance from the 4.0-liter V8 engine, are bound to cause some nausea for those sitting in the back. Even so, at least it has rear seats, unlike any other Lambo model available at the moment.
The Urus may not be to the taste of diehard Lambo fans, but it's definitely a very desirable SUV and a model that we're sure will bring the company a lot of new customers. But just because you can't afford one, that doesn't mean you're not allowed to dream about it.
The configurator has just gone online, giving everyone the option of speccing the Urus
to their liking. It offers plenty of customization options - enough to make your productivity drop considerably, so it's worth keeping that in mind if you plan on buying one with the paycheck you get from your current job.
The interior
is probably the least exciting thing about the Urus. However, it's also where users are allowed the most freedom, making it frighteningly easy to mess things up (as proven by the shots in the image gallery). Even so, it's worth a few minutes of your time.