Blu Glauco Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is a Flawless Gem

With more and more examples of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante reaching dealerships from across the world, we can now show you an example of the V10 beast that will swipe you off your feet.
We're talking about the Blu Glauco Performante in the images we have here. The 640 hp beast has just landed at Lamborghini Palm Beach, with the dealer happily taking to Instagram to share the eye candy with us.

Lamborghinis come with an overly extrovert design by definition and the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aero has dictated the even spicier design of the Performante.

However, certain gear heads argue that the meaty aero bits on the supercar have determined the design to become a bit cluttered, with these aficionados preferring the cleaner design of the supercar's predecessor, namely the Gallardo Superleggera.

As for the eye-catching hue of this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, most supercar fans will pack a special place in the garages that are their hearts for the velocity tool. Nevertheless, there will always be certain supercar lovers who believe that restrained hues are more suitable for such extreme styling cues, with Grigio Telesto being the perfect example of such a color.

Returning to this Blu Glauco Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which could the first to show up in this shade, the other striking visual elements on the mid-engined delight also deserve our attention. Carbon bits aside, we're talking about the yellow brake calipers and the Italian flags adorning the doors.

P.S.: Our Porschephile side can't help but point out that the closest rival to this Raging Bull (the focus also sits on the color here) is the Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS we showed you earlier this season.

While we're at it, we also have to mention the Tiffany Blue Ferrari 458 Speciale that was spotted two years ago.


 

