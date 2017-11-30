Blu Glauco Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is a Flawless Gem

We're talking about the Blu Glauco Performante in the images we have here. The 640 hp beast has just landed at Lamborghini Palm Beach, with the dealer happily taking to Instagram to share the eye candy with us.
Lamborghinis come with an overly extrovert design by definition and the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aero has dictated the even spicier design of the Performante.
However, certain gear heads argue that the meaty aero bits on the supercar have determined the design to become a bit cluttered, with these aficionados preferring the cleaner design of the supercar's predecessor, namely the Gallardo Superleggera.
As for the eye-catching hue of this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, most supercar fans will pack a special place in the garages that are their hearts for the velocity tool. Nevertheless, there will always be certain supercar lovers who believe that restrained hues are more suitable for such extreme styling cues, with Grigio Telesto
being the perfect example of such a color.
Returning to this Blu Glauco Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which could the first to show up in this shade, the other striking visual elements on the mid-engined delight also deserve our attention. Carbon bits aside, we're talking about the yellow brake calipers and the Italian flags adorning the doors.
P.S.: Our Porschephile side can't help but point out that the closest rival to this Raging Bull (the focus also sits on the color here) is the Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
we showed you earlier this season.
While we're at it, we also have to mention the Tiffany Blue Ferrari 458 Speciale
that was spotted two years ago.
What do you think of this Huracan Performante in Blu Glauco? #LamboPalmBeach #HuracanPerformante
A post shared by Lamborghini Palm Beach (@lambopalmbeach) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:13am PST
The Lamborghini huracan performante. Yes Yes the world First Perfie in This color. Color : Blu Glauco #bluglauco Source : @lambopalmbeach _ #lamborghini #huracanperformante #huracan #lp640 #performante #huracanlp640 #lambovideo #whitelambo #lamborghinivideo #lamborghini_dutch #bluelamborghini #bluelambo #adpersonam #nurnberg #lambodelivery #luxurysupercar #luxurylifestyle #millionaire #lamborghinipalmbeach #lambopalmbeach #palmbeach #florida #blueperformante #lamborghiniusa #newlamborghini #usa @lamborghini.spots.world @stef_kuijpers
A post shared by Gallardokev ¯~ (@lamborghini_dutch) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PST