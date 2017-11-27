Tesla Model X P100D Street Races 800 HP Lamborghini Huracan, No Launch Control

More on this:

1 McLaren 720S Is the Perfect Antidote to an 800 HP Dodge Viper ACR in Roll Race

2 Volkswagen Arteon vs. BMW 5 Series Drag Race Has Crazy Drone Footage

3 An Unfair Drag Race: 2018 Audi RS3 Sedan vs. 2018 VW Golf R

4 22-Years Apart Volvo Wagons with Different Fuel Types Drag Race for Posterity

5 The Odd Couple: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Versus Chevrolet Corvette Z06