autoevolution
 

Tesla Roadster's 1.9-Second 0-60 Acceleration Poses One Big First-World Problem

25 Nov 2017, 11:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Reaching 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds from a standstill in a stock production car is unheard of, and until the Tesla Roadster starts selling and delivers the promised performance, it will continue to be.
7 photos
Tesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster IITesla Roadster II
But however ludicrous it might sound, people - and not just Tesla fans - had no objection toward the number. You didn't hear anyone say "Nah, they're not going to do it. It can't be done," or anything like it. The only doubts regarding Tesla have to do with the company's business plan, meeting deadlines, and its ability to build the cars it designs in a reliable fashion.

The performance? It's almost as if everyone thought that if there were ever a company that could offer these figures, it would definitely be Tesla. Even the ridiculous 10,000 Nm (7,375 lb-ft) of torque was swallowed up as if it were nothing, though we're not sure the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank develops that kind of twist power.

The thought of a car that can almost teleport itself to 60 mph - and then need just another 2.2 seconds to reach 100 mph or 160 km/h - will definitely have a lot of people thinking about drag racing the Roadster. Hell, even Musk talked acknowledged that by mentioning the new sports car's quarter-mile time in his presentation.

One of the people who helped popularize Teslas as excellent drag racing machines, however, has a bit of an issue with this performance. He's the man behind the Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube, and when he says something on the subjects, he's talking out of his own quite vast experience.

In the latest video published, he raises the possibility that most people will refuse to race the Roadster once it comes out knowing from the start they would lose. Musk said the Roadster would clear the quarter-mile in 8.9 seconds, making it stupendously quick even for most modded cars, not to mention stock.

That's enough to scare plenty of contenders away, something the Model S P100D can sometimes do already - as demonstrated in a short section of the video below. Sure, that's a first-world problem to have, but it could leave you alone at the drag strip with nobody willing to keep you company. Well, that's the price you have to pay when you bring a gun to a knife fight.

tesla roadster prototype tesla roadster II tesla roadster Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors drag racing
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  