Volkswagen Arteon vs. BMW 5 Series Drag Race Has Crazy Drone Footage

Car reviews have regressed from having elaborate metaphors and art references to vlogs and drag races. We don't mind. However, "official" competitions can feel scripted and get boring after a while. Could you imagine Motor Trend pitting a VW Arteon against an old BMW 5 Series?

The Slavic rebels have a pretty isolated piece of road between two banks where the police don't bother them. It's perfect for pumping out D&B music or revving out your Borla exhaust.



To be honest, we don't know what the specs of these cars are, but that makes it even more fun. The Arteon R-Line is available the Ukraine (that's what the plates suggest) HP versions of the 2-liter TSI. But only the latter would be able to give the BMW a run for its money.



The title of the video suggests we're dealing with the 530i. This is an old version of the F10 generation that had a 3-liter engine producing only 272 HP and 310 Nm of torque. Its 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds would allow the Arteon to get ahead and stay there, which is what we see in the video.



Of course, there's no shame in losing. Everybody in the community respects the 5 Series, plus the 530i now costs several times less than an Arteon. But this race does go to show that Volkswagen has made a more beautiful 4-door that's faster than the BMW 3-liter benchmark from 2010. Could you imagine what would happen if they gave it a twin-turbo V6 and the AWD diff from the Focus RS?



