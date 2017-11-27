autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Take a Look Inside The 2018 Citroen Berlingo And New Peugeot Partner

27 Nov 2017
by
If you’re in the market for a small panel van or van-based leisure activity vehicle, it’s hard to go wrong with the Berlingo and Partner. But then again, the second-generation models launched in 2008 and they’re no spring chicken when compared to the competition. To this effect, Groupe PSA is putting the finishing touches on the third-generation Berlingo and Partner.
Pictured here testing at high altitude, the pair of light commercial vehicles are closer to production than ever before. The extensive camouflage does little to hide the proportions of the Berlingo and Partner, though finer details such as the headlight design remain under wraps for the moment.

These spy photos also give us a glimpse of the interior, which borrows the dashboard-mounted infotainment system from the Peugeot 3008. The manual transmission’s gear lever comes from the 3008 as well, though the instrument cluster and steering wheel differ from those of the compact-sized crossover. The front seats, meanwhile, offer plenty of lateral support.

In addition to the Berlingo and Partner, the third generation will be available under the Opel and Vauxhall names as the Combo. All four models will ride on the EMP2 platform, which underpins everything from the Peugeot 308 to the DS7 Crossback. Two engines are all but confirmed, coming in the form of the 1.2-liter Puretech three-pot and 1.5-liter HDi.

The more modern underpinnings and clever packaging translate to at least 4.2 cubic meters of load volume for the long-wheelbase configuration. In addition to length, the Berlingo and Partner appear to sport wider tracks at the front and rear. Payload, meanwhile, is expected to be rated at approximately 1,000 kilograms for the long-wheelbase model.

Expected to make its world premiere in the spring at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner will be manufactured at the French automaker’s Vigo plant in Spain. First deliveries are scheduled for summer 2018.
