Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is an US Spec Jewel

Well, FUCK #Live #MiamiBlue #GT2RS A post shared by Dom (@domzeroto) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:21am PDT The example you see here was recently spotted in Karlshue, Germany, but you should keep in mind that we're dealing with a US spec example of the Neunelfer (as indicated by the number plates, this is a Porsche-owned car).The Weissach Package is missing, but you shouldn't fret all that much. Sure, the diet-crazy version of the Rennsport Neunelfer is extreme, but we'll remind you that the scale footprint difference between a Wessach car and one in the trim seen here sits at 17 kg (make that 40 lbs).Speaking of which, it's impossible to forget the 911 GT2 RS that sported the Weissach Package, but had the standard wheels, just like the ones seen on the example we have here.Also, while other Porsche 911 GT2 RS units we've shown you in the past featured LED headlights, this car has Xenon headlights.And if the position of the front splitter will give you a headache, keep in mind that factory cars getting abused is the norm these days.For one thing, multiple examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS have been spotted at the Nurburgring - here's an example for you. Porsche has yet to deliver a lap time for the 700 hp beast, but we could see the rear-wheel-drive special setting a new production car record.With or without the accolade mentioned above, the 991.2 incarnation of the GT2 RS will certainly go below the seven-minute mark.We'll continue to keep an eye out and we promise to bring you fresh news on this Rennsport topic as soon as we get our keyboards on it.