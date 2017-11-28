autoevolution
 

Sant'Agata Bolognese: Lamborghini Design Boss Takes Terzo Millennio Out To Play

28 Nov 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
Remember that childhood feeling you got when you were able to build your own toy (LEGO, anybody?) and then take the thing outside for everybody to see? Well, this must be what Lamborghini's head designers recently experienced, when he took the Terzo Millennio outside the factory.
Mitja Borkert, who previously served as Porsche design boss (he moved to the Raging Bull in March last year) is fully enjoying his reign in Sant'Agata Bolognese and we mean this in a literal sense - the penning specialist took the concept around the automaker's home town.

The designer also likes his Instagram posts effervescent, so he took to social media to share the electric adventure with us. From a photo shoot taking place in an abandoned gas station (the irony is strong with this one) to letting children act as if the uber-expensive concept car was their toy, the glimpse-into-Lamborghini's-future machine went on quite an adventure.

Of course, there are things we could complain about, such as the fact that we didn't get to see the concept moving under its own electron juice-derived power. Oh, and there would also be the start contrast between the microscopic ground clearance and any ideas on actually driving the thing around town.

However, the sheer sight of the Terzio Millennio in real-world landscapes is enough to make us leave such details aside.

In fact, we'd be more interested in actual details about the supercapacitor technology that could allow the thing to leave conventional batteries out of the mobility game. Nevertheless, neither Lamborghini, nor Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Lamborghini's technical partner for this proposal, went to far when talking about the tech side of the electric hypercar.

So, until we get our keyboards on more info regarding the future of the Italian automaker, we're inviting you to check out the eye candy below.


 

