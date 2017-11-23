2018 Lamborghini Urus Is The World’s Fastest SUV: 188-plus MPH Top Speed

The world’s fastest SUV is a modified Toyota Land Cruiser
, but that car doesn’t count because it’s not stock. When it comes to production SUVs, the Bentley Bentayga W12 takes the top step of the podium with 187 mph (301 km/h). But Bentley will soon have to make way for Lamborghini’s newcomer, the LM002-replacing, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-powered Urus.
With 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) on tap, it’s no wonder the Bentayga
is king of the SUV
hill. But the Urus is rated 659 PS (650 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet), translating to more than 188 miles per hour (303 km/h) on full song. In hindsight, it wasn’t wrong for Lamborghini to call the Urus as the first-ever “Super SUV.”
had a go in the awe-inspiring Raging Bull at the Porsche-owned Nardo racing circuit in Italy, and in addition to the specifications mentioned above, there’s something else the motoring publication highlights in the first drive review of the pre-production prototype. From the write-up, we find out the Urus’ weight (more than 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms) and that it’s just as fast than the Huracan.
Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “On the handling circuit the Urus is every bit as fast as the Huracan,”
with Automobile Mag basing the claim on the official lap times. Not bad for a heavy and high-riding utility vehicle that shares the MLB Evo platform with SUVs such as the Audi Q7
, isn’t it? And not bad at all considering it’ll cost “south of $200,000.”
If there’s something the reviewer didn’t like about the Urus, it’s the lack of support of the front seats, the leisurely eight-speed automatic transmission, and the “puerile exhaust note in Corsa mode.”
But then again, what would you expect from a force-fed engine with eight cylinders compared to a free-breathing V10
or V12
? Oh, and another thing: “It downs fuel at the rate of a Hummer H2 or a stretched black Escalade.”
The most impressive thing about the Urus, however, is the way it picks up speed from a standstill. Lamborghini quotes 3.7 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), “but 3.35 seconds is what the digital in-dash readout says on location. Yes, that’s with launch control on duty, live from the grippiest piece of tarmac in the Roman Empire, and in perfect weather.”
