2018 Lamborghini Urus Is The World’s Fastest SUV: 188-plus MPH Top Speed

SUV

With 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) on tap, it’s no wonder the Bentayga is king of thehill. But the Urus is rated 659 PS (650 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet), translating to more than 188 miles per hour (303 km/h) on full song. In hindsight, it wasn’t wrong for Lamborghini to call the Urus as the first-ever “Super SUV.”

Automobile Mag had a go in the awe-inspiring Raging Bull at the Porsche-owned Nardo racing circuit in Italy, and in addition to the specifications mentioned above, there’s something else the motoring publication highlights in the first drive review of the pre-production prototype. From the write-up, we find out the Urus’ weight (more than 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms) and that it’s just as fast than the Huracan.Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “On the handling circuit the Urus is every bit as fast as the Huracan,” with Automobile Mag basing the claim on the official lap times. Not bad for a heavy and high-riding utility vehicle that shares the MLB Evo platform with SUVs such as the Audi Q7 , isn’t it? And not bad at all considering it’ll cost “south of $200,000.”If there’s something the reviewer didn’t like about the Urus, it’s the lack of support of the front seats, the leisurely eight-speed automatic transmission, and the “puerile exhaust note in Corsa mode.” But then again, what would you expect from a force-fed engine with eight cylinders compared to a free-breathing V10 or V12 ? Oh, and another thing: “It downs fuel at the rate of a Hummer H2 or a stretched black Escalade.”The most impressive thing about the Urus, however, is the way it picks up speed from a standstill. Lamborghini quotes 3.7 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), “but 3.35 seconds is what the digital in-dash readout says on location. Yes, that’s with launch control on duty, live from the grippiest piece of tarmac in the Roman Empire, and in perfect weather.” Mind = Blown.