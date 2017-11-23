autoevolution
 

2018 Lamborghini Urus Is The World’s Fastest SUV: 188-plus MPH Top Speed

23 Nov 2017, 9:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The world’s fastest SUV is a modified Toyota Land Cruiser, but that car doesn’t count because it’s not stock. When it comes to production SUVs, the Bentley Bentayga W12 takes the top step of the podium with 187 mph (301 km/h). But Bentley will soon have to make way for Lamborghini’s newcomer, the LM002-replacing, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-powered Urus.
40 photos
Lamborghini UrusLamborghini UrusLamborghini UrusLamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUV interiorLamborghini Urus SUV interiorLamborghini Urus SUV interior2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photos2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photos2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photosLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUV2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant
With 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) on tap, it’s no wonder the Bentayga is king of the SUV hill. But the Urus is rated 659 PS (650 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet), translating to more than 188 miles per hour (303 km/h) on full song. In hindsight, it wasn’t wrong for Lamborghini to call the Urus as the first-ever “Super SUV.”
Automobile Mag had a go in the awe-inspiring Raging Bull at the Porsche-owned Nardo racing circuit in Italy, and in addition to the specifications mentioned above, there’s something else the motoring publication highlights in the first drive review of the pre-production prototype. From the write-up, we find out the Urus’ weight (more than 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms) and that it’s just as fast than the Huracan.

Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “On the handling circuit the Urus is every bit as fast as the Huracan,” with Automobile Mag basing the claim on the official lap times. Not bad for a heavy and high-riding utility vehicle that shares the MLB Evo platform with SUVs such as the Audi Q7, isn’t it? And not bad at all considering it’ll cost “south of $200,000.”

If there’s something the reviewer didn’t like about the Urus, it’s the lack of support of the front seats, the leisurely eight-speed automatic transmission, and the “puerile exhaust note in Corsa mode.” But then again, what would you expect from a force-fed engine with eight cylinders compared to a free-breathing V10 or V12? Oh, and another thing: “It downs fuel at the rate of a Hummer H2 or a stretched black Escalade.”

The most impressive thing about the Urus, however, is the way it picks up speed from a standstill. Lamborghini quotes 3.7 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), “but 3.35 seconds is what the digital in-dash readout says on location. Yes, that’s with launch control on duty, live from the grippiest piece of tarmac in the Roman Empire, and in perfect weather.” Mind = Blown.
2018 2018 Lamborghini Urus top speed Lamborghini Urus price Lamborghini acceleration SUV
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  