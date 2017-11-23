2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Interior Revealed, It'll Be Its Strong Suit

For one thing, the model they captured seems to have been lower down the scale as the two displays had large piano black bezels to hide the fact they sit in a place designed for larger screens. Of course, the model chosen by Mercedes-Benz
to showcase the new interior of the A-Class at the TecDay event was top of the line.
And it showed. The new compact model will have a cockpit worthy of its most expensive relative, the S-Class, while managing to mix its luxury with a healthy dose of excitement and dynamism. It's meant to appeal to a much younger audience, some of which are new to the brand, and it looks like the new A-Class will provide an excellent entry point.
The previous generation was responsible for rejuvenating the company's exterior styling, and while this new one isn't just as radical about interior design as it takes a lot of cues from the larger cars, it still represents a huge departure from the cluttered dashboard of the model it replaces.
If you look closely, you'll see the two horizontal areas that Mercedes-Benz talks about. Starting from top to bottom, the first is taken up by the two large displays (at least in this configuration) sitting side by side. Not only do they have a much higher resolution, but also the graphics
have been drastically improved. They are separated from the second section by what the company refers to as a "trench," which is also lit at night.
The lower block starts off with the three turbine-like air vents and the buttons controlling the air conditioning positioned below them. Going further down, we find the bottom area where the central console tunnel lies. Freed from the gear selector, it has a sliding cover that presumably reveals some storage space and cup holders underneath, as well as a large touchpad that replaces the COMMAND rotary dial closer to the armrest.
The door panels too deserve a special mention as they complement the dashboard design perfectly with a small trim insert and ample handles. It looks like all the parts except the window and mirror controls are new, but even those integrated well into the new styling.
Mercedes says it used pioneered the use of "computer-based comfort simulation" in this segment with the new Class, which allowed to eliminate guesswork and come up with a very comfortable first prototype seat for further improvement.
The new A-Class
promises cooled front seats as well as a "Multicontour Seat" package which allows individual adjustments to several seat cushions via a pneumatic pump for a tailored fit. This optional feature will also include lumbar massage.
Finally, loading space has also been enhanced. The trunk is now 29 liters larger than on the current generation, bringing the total to 370 liters. Not only is there more room inside (the floor has grown in length by 11.5 cm), but the hatch opening is also a very hefty 20 cm wider, meaning larger objects can be inserted with greater ease.
By showing the interior now, Mercedes-Benz is suggesting the full reveal is near. However, with no major European event left for this year, the closest one is the Geneva Motor Show next March, which is when we might get to experience this new cabin first hand.