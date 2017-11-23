Bentayga Field Sports Is Bentley’s Idea Of A Gun Rack For $100,000-plus Shotguns

And what better car to show your newfound Euroscepticism and yearning for hunting than the Field Sports by Mulliner
? Bentley created this one-off Bentayga, complete with a selection of James Purdey & Sons two-barrel shotguns. As in exquisite firearms that cost in excess of $100,000 a piece.
Labeled as “the ultimate luxury SUV accessory for sporting countryside pursuits,”
the Field Sports by Mulliner isn’t explicitly meant for hunting according to the British automaker. “Bentley and Purdey share a passion for painstaking attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship,”
reads the release for this particular Bentayga, which is a fair point if you think about it.
But it’s not completely accurate considering it takes Purdey up to two years to complete a shotgun. When ordering a Bentayga
, Bentley takes 130 hours to build the luxo-SUV
from the ground up, and the waiting list, well that's a whole other story. And with that point made, it’s very obvious which is the more exclusive product of the two.
To the defense of the Bentayga, there’s no other sport utility more luxurious on sale today. The Bentayga also happens to be the fastest SUV in the world thanks to a top speed of 301 km/h (187 mph), but it won’t keep its crown for long. On December 4, Lamborghini will take the veils off the Urus, which is confirmed to go faster than 303 km/h (188 mph)
.
The cheapest Bentayga money can buy in the United States is the trim level known as W12 Onyx Edition AWD
, which retails at $195,000. The Bentayga Diesel
(UK model), meanwhile, is a little cheaper at £135,800 ($180,750 at current exchange rates).