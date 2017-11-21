autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spied Towing a Trailer ahead of Los Angeles Debut

We are now less than two weeks from the moment when the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is set to make its debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show. And, given the fact that the third-generation CLS is obviously more lavish than its predecessors, you wouldn't neccesarily expect to see the four-door coupe being used for towing duties.
Nevertheless, the most recent piece of spy footage shows the newcomer doing just that. The spy clip, which was captured in Stuttgart, shows a convoy of three-pointed star vehicles. And, aside from the CLS, you'll also get to see its close sibling, namely the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, as well as the next-generation A-Class and the C-Class Facelift.

Given the imminent debut of the 2019 CLS, Mercedes-Benz has already dropped teasers that can be labeled as revealing. So far, we got to see the front of the luxury machine, albeit in partially covered form, as well as the most important part of the dashboard.

The latter was of particular interest, since we noticed a mix between the W123 E-Class' dual-screen layout and the backlit air vents of the E-Class Coupe - you'll get to see both teasers in the image gallery above.

Hopefully, the platform of the newcomer, which is shared with that of the said E-Class, will allow the four-door coup to leave the greatest drawback of the outgoing model behind, namely the modest rear passenger room.

Given the introduction of the four-door GT, the rumor mill talks about the range-topping CLS wearing the "53" badge. As such, the newcomer is expected to lose V8 power, with the said model set to pack a 3.0-liter inline-six featuring an electric supercharger and a turbocharger. The mill, which comes from the S 450, delivers 367 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist, should make for a o to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint of five seconds flat.

Given all the hype built around the third-gen CLS, we could expect a leak to show up soon.

