autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Concept on the Road Shows What Could Have Been

20 Nov 2017, 15:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
A bit over a year ago, Mercedes-Benz held a big event in Stockholm where it unveiled the X-Class Concept pickup truck. The company actually showed two vehicles, the "powerful adventurer" and the "stylish explorer," highlighting the two facets of its upcoming utility model.
32 photos
Mercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class concept
In the end, it turned out that they both were a lie as the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class can best be described as a Nissan Navara NP300 with a three-pointed star badge strapped on its front and a fancier interior. As much as the Germans struggled to create a new niche for their product - the luxury pickup - in the end, it didn't make much sense.

The Stuttgart-based mid-sized truck is only just seeing its first deliveries, so we can't really say at the moment whether it's been a flop, a success or something in between, but one thing is certain: it's miles away from the exciting looks of the X-Class concepts shown in Stockholm.

As if to remind us of that, the Stylish Explorer has been spotted on the streets of a German town just outside a Mercedes-Benz showroom. With its white paint job, its big, 12-spoke wheels, its futuristic rear end and much more aggressive front design, the X-Class Concept manages to break any Nissan Navara ties, a feat its production version can't replicate.

But it's not all bad for Mercedes-Benz as it at least managed to keep the interior virtually identical, even though the materials used are of much lesser quality. Even so, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class has the best-looking cabin of any pickup truck by far. Thay may not mean too much in a segment where designers were more interested in making it practical and durable, but it's still probably the X-Class' only saving grace.

Well, that and the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, which should provide a level of refinement that other models using oil-burners can hardly dream of. But just imagine how much better it could have been if Mercedes had kept more of the Concept's exterior design as well. And if you're not feeling very imaginative, let this video do the hard work.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class concept Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2017 Mercedes-Benz X-Class X-Class Mercedes-Benz pickup truck
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  