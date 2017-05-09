autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class in German Traffic, Pickup Truck Could Come to U.S.

 
9 May 2017
Ever since Mercedes-Benz dropped the pair of X-Class concepts, bed customers across the world have been eager to check out the automaker's first pickup truck effort. The mid-size workhorse is currently completing the final phases of its development, and a prototype of the vehicle has recently been spotted testing in German traffic.
As previewed by the concepts, the nose of the bed bearer is dominated by a massive grille, one that remains fully covered for now. However, we can zoom in on the headlights, which are nearly uncovered.

The production taillights are also present on the test car, albeit with the clusters being just as camo-covered as the rest of the vehicle.

Underneath the obviously premium styling cues (for the given segment), we find the utilitarian platform that serves the Nissan Navara and the Renault Alaskan. The last two models have shown us a configuration involving a multi-link rear suspension, while Mercedes-Benz could mix the coil springs of the vehicle with active shock absorbers.

It's worth noting that the three-pointed star badge promises to mix the blue collar side of the X-Class with car-like handling and a decently cozy ride. Speaking of premium elements, the engine line-up will be topped by a V6 turbodiesel and we're expecting turbo-four oil burners to be offered on lesser models.

As for those who need to reach isolated locations, they should know that the X-Class will be offered with a low gear transfer case, as well as two differential locks.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will enter production at the automaker's Argentinian plant. Earlier this year, the automotive producer let it slip that it is weighing the possibility of bringing the mid-size truck to the US. Should the American market entry plan receive the green light, we can expect the US-bound vehicles to be produced domestically.

