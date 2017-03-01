autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz To Display X-Class Concept In Geneva, European Launch In Late 2017

 
Presented in October 2016 at an event in Sweden, the X-Class Concept luxury pickup trucks haven’t been displayed at a major auto show yet. Fret not, however, because Mercedes-Benz will bring the X-Class concepts at the 87th edition of the Geneva Motor Show.
The pictured study is the off-road take on the X-Class. Finished in a color called lemonax metallic and fitted with 35x11.50-inch no-nonsense tires, the gentle giant stands 1.90 meters tall. The rough-and-ready exterior design is rounded off by a winch at the front and a metal hook located at the rear.

In the case of the white-painted X-Class, it bears the name of ‘stylish explorer’ and it manages to blend the right amount of SUV looks with workhorse aesthetics. Compared to X-Class in ‘powerful adventurer’ guise, the well-heeled interpretation of the truck boasts a different tailgate, and 22-inch alloy wheels and no black plastic cladding around the wheel arches.

Pretty it may be, but the party piece of the ‘stylish explorer’ is its cabin design. Brown leather combined with nappa, smoked oak, brushed and polished aluminum, you name it, this fellow can do it. While it may be based on the Nissan NP300 Navara, M-B will make sure the interior of the production-ready X-Class will share very few elements with the Navara.

Slated to launch in Europe in late 2017, the X-Class will be “positioned in the segment at an attractive price” and it will be manufactured at the Nissan plant in Barcelona, Spain. For Latin America, Renault in Cordoba, Argentina will be tasked with bringing the workhorse to life. North America might also get the X-Class at some point based on the words of a M-B Vans official.

The engine range has been confirmed to include a range-topping turbo diesel V6, which will ship in combination with 4Matic. Two diff locks and a transfer case are also confirmed, as are the following numbers: more than 1.1 tonnes of payload capacity and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes.
