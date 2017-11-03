autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Executive Thrashes the Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup

3 Nov 2017, 10:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It looks like Volkswagen might have found its voice again after the Dieselgate scandal forced it to lay low for a while. Is it too soon? Well, nobody can really tell, but as long as it's not complaining about other companies' diesel engines, we guess it's all fair game.
22 photos
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
And these two years of hiding behind a rock seem to have given the Wolfsburg-based company quite an itch to go criticising other brands. We showed you just a few weeks ago how the big boss, CEO Matthias Mueller simply destroyed Tesla in one short burst that took less than a minute, but now the guns have been set on a much closer competitor.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz normally have nothing to do with each other since one is a premium brand and the other a mainstream one (albeit with slight premium claims). Recent developments, however, have shown Mercedes-Benz benchmarking its new A-Class against a new VW Golf, while the Golf R more than held its own against an AMG A45 in an acceleration test.

So the gap might be getting smaller and smaller with each passing day. However, Volkswagen's latest punt at another fellow carmakers is aimed at the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck, which is one segment where everyone is equal.

Well, not exactly since Mercedes-Benz claims its product is the first premium pickup truck, something that Volkswagen (and they're not the only ones) seems to find ridiculous. Talking to Australian publication Motoring, Paul Pottinger, the Volkswagen head of communications for Down Under had a few harsh words on the X-Class.

"It’s very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara,” he said. "If I was a buyer I might be surprised [with the quality]. When a Mercedes-Benz owner opens the door and sees Nissan hinges, the game might be up.” With prices going well over those of the Navara, one does have to wonder if paying for a badge and a slight bump in interior quality really makes sense for a truck (or a "ute," as they call them in Australia).

Volkswagen has been late to the pickup truck ball itself with the Amarok, at least compared to the old faces like Toyota, Nissan, Ford or Mitsubishi, but it's made a convincing effort. The company chose to develop the utility vehicle itself instead of striking a partnership as Mercedes-Benz did, which now allows it to hold its head high and dish criticism on the others. Or at least that's what they seem to think.
2018 mercedes-benz x-class Nissan Navara Mercedes-Benz X-Class X-Class Mercedes-Benz Volkswagen pickup truck
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  