2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Clear Interior Finally Spied

20 Jun 2017, 7:51 UTC ·
by
After testing various prototypes for over a year, Mercedes-Benz has decided to strip some of the camouflage engulfing its 2019 A-Class W178.
Test engineers were also kind enough to look the other way when one of our spy photographers approached a pre-production prototype and got a clear photo of the car's non-camouflaged center console.

As you can see, the dual-screen setup first introduced on the S-Class has finally trickled down to the smallest Mercedes, and thus the floating center screen will become a thing of the past.

Yesterday we were telling you that it's likely that the fourth generation of the A-Class could also introduce a paradigm shift in the way that Mercedes-Benz designs its interiors, but it seems that we were only half-right.

Sure, this pre-production prototype doesn't have a finished interior, with the climate control buttons having been borrowed from the C-Class W205 and the steering wheel being snatched from the revamped 2018 S-Class W222.

That said, there will definitely be an improvement in perceived quality in the 2019 A-Class, even though the dual-screen setup will probably not be found on all versions. This particular prototype also seems to sport the seven-speed, dual clutch transmission, but most lower-spec versions will come with a six-speed manual.

An assortment of turbocharged four-cylinders will comprise the entire lineup, in both gasoline and diesel guise, and you should expect a plugin-hybrid version with all-wheel-drive as well. Speaking of which, the model will remain mostly FWD, with 4Matic AWD versions to get their fair share of the lineup as well.

Apart from the successor to the mighty A45, which is expected to take back the “most powerful hot-hatch” crown from the Audi RS3, there will also be a milder version to take on the Audi S3 and the BMW M140i. Tentatively called the Mercedes-AMG A40, it should sport around 340 hp from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four pot, just like its bigger brother.

Original rumors were suggesting that the next A-Class should be unveiled in 2018, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show. Nowadays, everybody's talking about a 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show reveal, so we'll just have to wait and see.
