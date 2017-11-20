2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito Is A Huge Upgrade From The Vito E-Cell

Tesla made other automakers take electric cars more seriously than before, even when it comes down to commercial vehicles. Daimler AG is one of the most committed manufacturers to the electrified trend, and as part of the eDrive@VANs, the three-pointed star ushered in the all-new eVito.
“The what?”
In layman’s terms, you’re looking at the W447
Vito with an all-electric powertrain. The replacement of the W639-based Vito E-Cell from 2010 features a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery (41.4 kWh compared to 32 kWh) and enough electricity for a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) compared to the preceding model’s 130 kilometers (81 miles).
A mid-size van with a payload of 1,073 kilograms (2,365 pounds), the eVito is available in two wheelbases: 5,140 millimeters as standard or 5,370 millimeters for the extra-long model. The maximum load volume is rated at 6.6 cubic meters, translating to 233 cubic feet in U.S.
currency.
The battery, which can be charged in approximately six hours, powers an 84 kW (113 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) electric motor. This is where optioning gets tricky, Mercedes-Benz
offers the customer with two options. First and foremost, capping the top speed to 80 km/h is recommended to buyers who’ll use the eVito exclusively in the urban jungle. Those interested in the long haul can opt for the 120 km/h option, which means the eVito is capable of 75 miles per hour on full song.
Priced in Germany at €39,990 excluding VAT, the eVito is now available to order with a complimentary service package offered to the first 1,000 orders. Deliveries, however, will start in the second half of 2018, and more model ranges are to be launched in 2019 according to Mercedes-Benz Vans. One of those models is the eSprinter
, which will be followed by the eCitan
.
“We are convinced by the necessity of electric drive in our vans, especially in city center applications. That said, electrification of the commercial fleet is not an end in itself, but follows the same principles as a classic drive when it comes to profitability,”
declared Volker Mornhinweg, head honcho of the Vans division.