autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito Is A Huge Upgrade From The Vito E-Cell

20 Nov 2017, 15:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
9 photos
2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van
Tesla made other automakers take electric cars more seriously than before, even when it comes down to commercial vehicles. Daimler AG is one of the most committed manufacturers to the electrified trend, and as part of the eDrive@VANs, the three-pointed star ushered in the all-new eVito.

“The what?” In layman’s terms, you’re looking at the W447 Vito with an all-electric powertrain. The replacement of the W639-based Vito E-Cell from 2010 features a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery (41.4 kWh compared to 32 kWh) and enough electricity for a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles) compared to the preceding model’s 130 kilometers (81 miles).

A mid-size van with a payload of 1,073 kilograms (2,365 pounds), the eVito is available in two wheelbases: 5,140 millimeters as standard or 5,370 millimeters for the extra-long model. The maximum load volume is rated at 6.6 cubic meters, translating to 233 cubic feet in U.S. currency.

The battery, which can be charged in approximately six hours, powers an 84 kW (113 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) electric motor. This is where optioning gets tricky, Mercedes-Benz offers the customer with two options. First and foremost, capping the top speed to 80 km/h is recommended to buyers who’ll use the eVito exclusively in the urban jungle. Those interested in the long haul can opt for the 120 km/h option, which means the eVito is capable of 75 miles per hour on full song.

Priced in Germany at €39,990 excluding VAT, the eVito is now available to order with a complimentary service package offered to the first 1,000 orders. Deliveries, however, will start in the second half of 2018, and more model ranges are to be launched in 2019 according to Mercedes-Benz Vans. One of those models is the eSprinter, which will be followed by the eCitan.

“We are convinced by the necessity of electric drive in our vans, especially in city center applications. That said, electrification of the commercial fleet is not an end in itself, but follows the same principles as a classic drive when it comes to profitability,” declared Volker Mornhinweg, head honcho of the Vans division.
2018 Mercedes-Benz eVito van Mercedes-Benz eVito EV Mercedes-Benz LCV Europe
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  