2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Interior Combines Beauty And Technology

20 Nov 2017, 9:53 UTC ·
by
With the W213 E-Class, the three-pointed star stepped up its game in the mid-size sedan segment. And with the all-new CLS, Mercedes-Benz will push things one step further by upping its game in the design department.
After teasing the 2018 CLS (2019 in the U.S) from the front, the German automaker published a photo of the newcomer’s cockpit. The dual-screen layout from the W213 is featured, though the backlit air vents come from the E-Class Coupe. Then there’s the carbon fiber-look trim on the dashboard, which adds a spoonful of performance to the cabin of the coupe-ified sedan.

The teaser depicts the optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen set up in German, showing the Energizing Comfort Control menu. Introduced at CES 2017 and demonstrated by the facelifted W222 S-Class, the system adjusts the climate control, fragrancing, seats, wall heating, lighting, and audio functions. For what purpose is this necessary? For enabling a “wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer,” that is.

From a technical standpoint, the E-Class-based CLS will be offered with a selection of four- and six-cylinder engines, all of the turbocharged for good measure. The 3.0-liter M256 inline-six features a mild-hybrid system, which will push performance and efficiency to the next level compared to what was possible for this displacement a generation ago.

“Hold on. You’re telling me there won’t be any CLS 63?” Recent reports in the media suggest this scenario will unfold, chiefly because the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in 63 models would pit the CLS too close to the AMG GT four-door performance sedan, which is expected to debut in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

To this effect, rumor has it the most potent CLS will be the 50, which will pack 335 kW (455 horsepower) from the range-topping variation of the M256 mentioned in the previous paragraph.That said, don't be surprised if the CLS 63 does make a return later on in the model's life cycle.

Look forward to Mercedes-Benz taking the veils off the all-new CLS later this month at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

