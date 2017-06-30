autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype Shows Banana Shape Return, Looks Awesome

30 Jun 2017, 14:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Stating that the Mercedes-Benz CLS invented the four-door coupe is a bit of a stretch, but we can definitely say that the model did quite a lot to popularize the genre.
4 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype
And while the first CLS rode that wave, the second generation of the vehicle didn't bring anything spectacular. Well, now that sloping rooflines are everywhere, the third coming of the CLS needs to step up its game in order to maintain its position.

For one thing, the automaker seems to be returning to the roots of the CLS/CLE when it comes to the styling of the vehicle. To be more precise, the banana shape that made us fall for the original seems to be making a comeback.

The German automotive producer could go for a different moniker, with the rumor mill talking about the CLE nameplate. Nevertheless, while this would admitedly reflect the fact that the CLS has always been closer to the E-Class than the S-Class, we see such a potential change as a move that would risk diluting the idenity of the car.

Another important transformation brought by the new generation has to do with the Affalterbach incarnations of the CLS/CLE, which might never happen.

The reason has to do with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG four-door, which we've spied on multiple occasions.

The engine lineup of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS will include a new range of inline-six modular units. And while the diesel part of the family has already debuted on the S-Class facelift, we're still waiting for the German automotive producer to introduced the gas mills.When can we expect to see meet the third incarnation of the lavish four-door coupe?
Regardless of the nameplate choice, the CLE/CLS is set to land in the first half of next year, coming to the market as a 2019 model.

2019 mercedes-benz cls 2019 mercedes-benz cle Mercedes-Benz spy video Mercedes-Benz CLS
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017