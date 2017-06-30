2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Prototype Shows Banana Shape Return, Looks Awesome

Stating that the Mercedes-Benz CLS invented the four-door coupe is a bit of a stretch, but we can definitely say that the model did quite a lot to popularize the genre.

For one thing, the automaker seems to be returning to the roots of the CLS/CLE when it comes to the styling of the vehicle. To be more precise, the banana shape that made us fall for the original seems to be making a comeback.



The German automotive producer could go for a different moniker, with the rumor mill talking about the CLE nameplate. Nevertheless, while this would admitedly reflect the fact that the CLS has always been closer to the E-Class than the S-Class, we see such a potential change as a move that would risk diluting the idenity of the car.



Another important transformation brought by the new generation has to do with the Affalterbach incarnations of the CLS/CLE, which might never happen.



The reason has to do with the introduction of the Mercedes- AMG four-door, which we've spied on multiple occasions.



The engine lineup of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS will include a new range of inline-six modular units. And while the diesel part of the family has already debuted on the When can we expect to see meet the third incarnation of the lavish four-door coupe?

Regardless of the nameplate choice, the CLE/CLS is set to land in the first half of next year, coming to the market as a 2019 model.



