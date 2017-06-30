autoevolution

Supra Gets Stuck in Nurburgring Gravel Trap while Trying to Help Totaled Clio RS

30 Jun 2017
We admit the Goodwood Festival of Speed has kept us busy this week and we haven't had enough time to keep an eye on the Nurburgring. We are now back in the Green Hell game and we want to show you a crash video that demonstrates at least two types of Nordschleife driving errors.
It all starts with the driver of a Renault Clio RS, who seems to have misjudged the Arenberg entry speed by quite a margin. Heck, last time we saw a Clio hitting this bend at such velocity, the driver blamed a brake failure.

Despite the generous gravel trap sitting on the outside of the said bend, the hot hatch hit the barrier on the side of the bend with enough force to be thrown into the air - at least the car had been fitted with a roll cage, which is probably why the passenger cell held its shape rather well during the impact.

The YouTuber behind the piece of footage below explained that while the driver seems to have escape the accident unharmed, his female passenger was taken to the hospital for a checkup following the crash.

Even if the track hadn't been way, approaching Arenberg in this manner is pretty much like asking for the Nurburgring to claim one's car.

Once the Clio comes to halt, we see a Toyota Supra whose driver intentionally plows into the gravel trap. And yes, the machine does get stuck, thus ending up in a position that can easily lead to another crash.

An YouTuber turned to the comments section of the video to explain that the guy behind the wheel of the Supra, as well as the driver of the Nissan Skyline that also drives onto the gravel were friends with the Clio guy.

Nevertheless, as we mentioned above, such behavior only puts more lives at risk and here's to hoping Ring tourists out there who come across this video learn from the mistakes discussed above.

