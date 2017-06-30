autoevolution

Plain White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Amazing in Italy

30 Jun 2017, 14:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Porsche dealers in Europe have now started receiving 991.2 GT3 examples, which means we get more and more chances of enjoying the eye candy that is the track-savvy appearance of the Neunelfer.
7 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT3
Case in point with the 2018 GT3 example you can see here, which once again proves that such a flat-six bearer doesn't need a special hue to stand out.

This Porscha is dressed in white, one of the base colors of the GT Division animal. However, the color doesn't manage to conceal the aerodynamic might of the Gen 2 GT3.

For one thing, the rear wing of the machine still manages to illustrate the track and street mix that has come to define the GT3 badge - the facelift has seen the model maintaining the wing profile of the replaced model, while the aerodynamic element now sits in a bolder position.

Speaking of the wing that adorns the engine compartment of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you of the shaved posterior displayed by the prototype we spied on multiple occasion.

While the German automaker hasn't released any info on the matter, we're expecting the test car to preview a Touring Package for the new GT3.

The wingless development should boost the daily driver side of the GT Division animal, bringing changes both inside and outside the Neunelfer.

And we are now in the latest moments that get to see the 2018 GT3 enjoying life as the only 991.2 special out there - the 2017 911 Turbo S Exclusive doesn't really count, since its only tech changes are a small power boost and new wheels.

Nevertheless, Porsche should drop the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We've already shown you the RWD delight hiding under a cover at the British event, while the leaked press photos have also taken us inside the new Widowmaker. And we can't wait to return to the matter with the official figures in our hands.


 

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance