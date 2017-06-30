Plain White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Amazing in Italy

Porsche dealers in Europe have now started receiving 991.2 GT3 examples, which means we get more and more chances of enjoying the eye candy that is the track-savvy appearance of the Neunelfer.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:57am PDT Case in point with the 2018 GT3 example you can see here, which once again proves that such a flat-six bearer doesn't need a special hue to stand out.This Porscha is dressed in white, one of the base colors of the GT Division animal. However, the color doesn't manage to conceal the aerodynamic might of the Gen 2 GT3.For one thing, the rear wing of the machine still manages to illustrate the track and street mix that has come to define the GT3 badge - the facelift has seen the model maintaining the wing profile of the replaced model, while the aerodynamic element now sits in a bolder position.Speaking of the wing that adorns the engine compartment of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you of the shaved posterior displayed by the prototype we spied on multiple occasion.While the German automaker hasn't released any info on the matter, we're expecting the test car to preview a Touring Package for the new GT3.The wingless development should boost the daily driver side of the GT Division animal, bringing changes both inside and outside the Neunelfer.And we are now in the latest moments that get to see the 2018 GT3 enjoying life as the only 991.2 special out there - the 2017 911 Turbo S Exclusive doesn't really count, since its only tech changes are a small power boost and new wheels.Nevertheless, Porsche should drop the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We've already shown you the RWD delight hiding under a cover at the British event, while the leaked press photos have also taken us inside the new Widowmaker. And we can't wait to return to the matter with the official figures in our hands.