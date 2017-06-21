Porsche Driver Flogs 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo on Nurburgring in Wagon Madness

Wagons aren't for everybody, but we haven't yet come across a Porschephille who would dismiss the 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo. And with the market introduction of the family-savvy Panny just around the corner, German engineers are now flogging the thing on the Nurburgring.

To elaborate on the market arrival detail we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the European market launch is scheduled for October, while other markets, US included, will follow in early November.



So far, the German automotive producer hasn't mentioned anything about the Sport Turismo inheriting the otherworldly 680 hp gas-electric powertrain of the "normal" Panamera (who would've thought we'd ever use such an adjective for this Porscha?).



This means that those who are thirsty for velocity thrills will have to turn to the 550 hp 2018 Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. And since the sedan has already proven its might via a



One aspect of the Sport Turismo that has determined us to deliver a full round of applause for this piece of SUV .



Don't get us wrong, we have nothing against high-riding vehicles, but a little bit of competition coming from outside the segment is always welcome. So yes, we can't wait to see the 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo landing in showrooms.



