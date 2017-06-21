Matt Farah Goes Flat Out in "Outlaw" 1965 Porsche 356C, Steering Is Amazing

Could you jump inside a Porsche and keep the throttle welded to the floor for minutes in a row while carving canyons? Well, if such a shenanigan happens to involve a 356, the answer is yes, since the two-digit hp figure means you don't have to worry about lifting.

We're looking at the final production year for the original



With the exception of the engine being bored out (the air-cooled flat-four jumped from 1,600 to 1,780cc), the car has been restored according to classic vehicle standards, so we could be looking at a triple-digit price.



As such, seeing Matt flooring the thing through the bends might just give you the giggles. Oh, and we must also keep in mind that the machine, which now develops around 75 ponies, has non-assisted all-round disc brakes.



Then there's the steering, which is the perhaps the most lovable part of the car, as the journo also notes in the video.A splendid journey awaits this piece of Porsche history

As it often happens with such projects, the work is never one hundred percent complete. For one thing, the aficionados behind this 356 are planning to install a short throw shift kit and we can never know what other mechanical dreams this rear-engined classic might inspire.



