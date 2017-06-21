2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs Porsche 918 Spyder Nurburgring Lap Comparison Is a Storm

Last time when the Internet went crazy about a Nurburgring comparison stitched together by using a pair of videos, we saw naysayers trying to take away Lamborghini's Green Hell record glory. Nevertheless, naysayers were finally forced to admit that the Huracan Performante went round the infamous German track in 6:52.01
. Well, we are now back in the improvised Ring comparo game, but with a noble purpose, one that has to do with Porsche.
This time around, we've brought you a two-in-one clip that allows us to see the differences between the Nordschleife sprints of the 2018 911 GT3 and the 918 Spyder - we'll remind you that the latter used to hold the production car record, with Sant'Agata Bolognese having grabbed the trophy from Zuffenhausen.
For the record, the accolade now sits in the hands of McLaren partner Lanzante Motorsport, whose P1 LM managed to run around the Nurburgring in 6:43.2
.
Returning to the Porscha adventure we have here, the 7:12.7 lap of the GT3 might not be too close to the 6:57 sprint of the gas-electric Porsche, but we have to keep in mind that we're looking at 500 naturally aspirated horses vs 887 hybrid ponies (the output of the halo car mixes the 608 horses of the 4.6-liter V8 with the 279 hp coming from a pair of electric motors).
And while the hypercar was hooned by Mark Lieb, whom we've seen winning
at Le Mans last year, the Neunelfer was manhandled by Lars Kern
, who is also responsible for the Ring times of Zuffenhausen machines such as the 2017 Panamera Turbo and the soon-to-be-replaced Cayenne Turbo S.
Notice that the latter has an incredibly steady hand, with his style featuring as little countersteer "noise" as possible.
And, as the audiophiles among you will note, the 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT3 manages to hold its own in the decibel battle against the V8 of the 918.