autoevolution

Pristine RHD Porsche 930 Turbo Heading To Auction

19 Jun 2017, 11:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Over the years, there were plenty of automakers that applied the “Turbo” label to their cars. What Porsche did to the 911 known as the 930, however, was a defining moment for the turbo craze of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
11 photos
1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)1981 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Coupe (RHD)
A lusted-after legend that went on sale approximately two years after gasoline prices skyrocketed due to the 1973 oil crisis, the Typ 930 earned the nickname Widowmaker for pretty obvious reasons. At the time, the turbocharged 911 could keep up with the best exotica the Italians could throw at it. And although it takes courage to manhandle the 930 in the corners, the Zuffenhausen wonder outhandles its American competition.

Born from the pioneering turbo technology developed for the 917 and the 911 Turbo Carrera RSR 2.1, the 930 also looks unique thanks to the big wheel arches and whale tail spoiler. The secret to the 930’s appeal, however, is the force-fed flat-six connected to a good old stick shift box.

When it was introduced, the first-ever 911 Turbo held the title of fastest production car in Germany. It’s no wonder, then, that everyone wanted a piece of the action. An estimated 21,589 units were manufactured up to 1989, and finding a pristine example of the breed is pretty hard. Chassis number WP0ZZZ93ZBS000665, however, fits the bill just nicely.

A right-hand drive 930 produced in 1981, the Guards Red-painted model won multiple awards for the money-no-object restoration performed by the Porsche Classic Restoration Centre in Leeds, UK. It took the shop half a year to complete the job. Since then, the car has covered only 200 miles.

Excluding the buyer’s premium and the value-added tax, Silverstone Auctions expect this blast from the past to fetch anything between 125,000 and 145,000 pounds. That’s undoubtedly top money for a Porsche 930, but then again, chances are this is the best RHD example in existence today.

“We’re not allowed to use the terms ‘as new’, ‘like new’, or ‘better than new’, but this car is absolutely exceptional,” commented the Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions. “It’s a real credit to the restoration team and truly worthy of the accolades it’s received.”

 
porsche 930 turbo for sale Porsche 911 auction Porsche classic car UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017