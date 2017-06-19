Pristine RHD Porsche 930 Turbo Heading To Auction

Over the years, there were plenty of automakers that applied the “Turbo” label to their cars. What Porsche did to the 911 known as the 930, however, was a defining moment for the turbo craze of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

11 photos



Born from the pioneering turbo technology developed for the 917 and the 911 Turbo Carrera RSR 2.1, the 930 also looks unique thanks to the big wheel arches and whale tail spoiler. The secret to the 930’s appeal, however, is the force-fed flat-six connected to a good old stick shift box.



When it was introduced, the first-ever 911 Turbo held the title of fastest production car in Germany. It’s no wonder, then, that everyone wanted a piece of the action. An estimated 21,589 units were manufactured up to 1989, and finding a pristine example of the breed is pretty hard. Chassis number WP0ZZZ93ZBS000665, however, fits the bill just nicely.



A right-hand drive 930 produced in 1981, the Guards Red-painted model won multiple awards for the money-no-object restoration performed by the



Excluding the buyer’s premium and the value-added tax, Silverstone Auctions expect this blast from the past to fetch anything between 125,000 and 145,000 pounds. That’s undoubtedly top money for a Porsche 930, but then again, chances are this is the best RHD example in existence today.



“We’re not allowed to use the terms ‘as new’, ‘like new’, or ‘better than new’, but this car is absolutely exceptional,” commented the Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at





