Omologato Launches Limited-Edition Watch Dedicated to Porsche's Weissach Dept

 
11 May 2017, 15:00 UTC
by
Omologato, a British company specialized in timepieces, has announced the launch of the Weissach.
The limited-edition watch is meant to be a tribute to Porsche’s “spiritual home” in Weissach. It is a chronograph that will only be made in 200 examples, and each one costs GBP 329 ($423).

According to the company, the timepiece marks the first time when it used eight layers of IP plating to optimize a watch’s case, which is made out of stainless steel. The diameter of the case is 42 millimeters, and it comes with a Japanese Quartz Chronograph movement.

The watch has a water resistance of 10 ATM, and its dial is glossy, while the glass is flat coated. The strap of the Weissach is 22 millimeters wide, painted black, and is made from polyurethane. The units will be ready for shipment starting July 2017, and those interested in purchasing one should place an order soon.

According to its creators, the design of the Weissach is inspired from the 1970s style that was prolific in many motorsport watches manufactured at the time when the Porsche 917 was racing.

The legendary racecar was developed by the facility that has named the timepiece we are writing about, and it also made cars like the 930 Turbo of the 911 lineup.

Omologato explained that Weissach is a name that will make “car fanatics come alive,” and that it also stands for success on the race track thanks to mechanical and technological progress.

The circuit in question was built in the early 1960s, and it was complemented with a research and development facility, which created the “Weissach axle.” The latter is a solution that eliminated lift-oversteer in the 928, but was later employed in many other products from several automakers, but in forms that do not infringe copyright.

Today, Weissach is a prized place for Porsche, and many of its creations are developed in the corresponding department. Evidently, all of the brand’s racing models were designed and built by the specialists who work in the facility located in the Boblingen district of Germany.
