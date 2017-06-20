autoevolution

$35,000 996 Porsche 911 Has a Cadillac Escalade 6.0-liter V8, Goes Drag Racing

With Porsche Neunelfers appearing to reach new popularity heights every year, more and more aficionados are turning their attention towards the still-affordable 996 incarnation of the 911. As such, the pro-V8-swap camp has also gained traction, with the rear-engined machine we're here to show you bringing a violent example of this.
The Carrera in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page has said "goodbye" to its flat-six, with its license plates even letting the world know about this.

The posterior of the Porscha now accomodated a six-liter V8, namely the LQ9 motor of a Cadillac Escalade. As for the transmission, the unit works with the factory six-speed gearbox.

In factory trim, the GM mill delivers 345 horses (we're talking crank hp here), but the unit we have here has been gifted with a few mods. To be more precise, the list of custom goodies fitted to the V8 includes the intake, heads and cams. Following the tech massage, the unit now delivers around 430 ponies, but things don't stop here.

Since the owner of the Zuffenhausen machine was looking for even more powaaah, the man also installed a 100 shot of nitrous.

With the rear-engine layout of the Neunelfer delivering a brilliant recipe for standing starts, it didn't take long for this 996 to reach the drag strip.

As for the... magical hue change displayed in the video, you should know that the Porsche 911 we have here used to be a silver car, but its driver decided to go for a white dip, along with a 996.2 turbo front fascia for 2017.

The guy took to the comments section of the YouTube video to explain that such a conversion starts at about $10,000. As for this particular car, it seems the project has blown a $35,000 hole in his wallet so far, with this including the price of the car.

