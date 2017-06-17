autoevolution

GT Silver Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like the Perfect Weapon

17 Jun 2017, 11:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In our book, GT Silver Metallic is the kind of hue that allows the chronograph-savvy side of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 to stand out like few other hues. Not that we need a reason to bring you a 991.2 GT3 dressed in such a shade.
7 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT3
Speaking of lap times, we'll remind you of the difference between a really, really quick Nurburgring lap in the Gen 2 GT3 and one set by a driver who works for Porsche.

The latter is the 7:12.7 Ring performance everybody talks about, with the time having been set by Lars Kern. You know, the Zuffenhausen driver who is also responsible for the Ring times of the second-generation Panamera Turbo and the sub-8 sprint of the contemporary Cayenne Turbo S.

When it comes to the first, we're looking at the 7:17 Nordschleife sprint delivered by Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt. As we mentioned when we first compared the two, watching the steering wheel inputs of the two drivers serves as a valuable driving lessons, albeit one that takes tons and tons of laps to be digested.

As you might have noticed, the 991.2 incarnation of the Neunelfer keeps getting new members these days. For one thing, the German automaker is expected to be working on a Touring Package version of the GT3, as this wingless prototype has hinted.

Then there's the 2018 GT2 RS, which has already been revealed, albeit with Porsche still concealing the specs of the rear-wheel-drive special. According to an early ride, the Neunelfer will pack 700 horses, while delivering the kind of driving experience that makes the word "visceral" appear like an understatement.

We mustn't forget the 2018 911 GT3 RS, which we've already spied on multiple occasions. Judging by how hardcore the Gen 2 GT3 feels, we can only imagine the track might of the upcoming Rennsport model.

This Neunelfer assault will eventually see the German carmaker retiring the 991 incarnation of the 911, all to make room for the next-gen 911, which has already been spotted testing in multiple forms.


 

A post shared by Yassin Ghazouani (@porschecarz) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911 Porsche 911 GT3
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa