GT Silver Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like the Perfect Weapon

In our book, GT Silver Metallic is the kind of hue that allows the chronograph-savvy side of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 to stand out like few other hues. Not that we need a reason to bring you a 991.2 GT3 dressed in such a shade.

Speaking of lap times, we'll remind you of the difference between a really, really quick Nurburgring lap in the Gen 2 GT3 and one set by a driver who works for Porsche.

The latter is the 7:12.7 Ring performance everybody talks about, with the time having been set by Lars Kern. You know, the Zuffenhausen driver who is also responsible for the Ring times of the second-generation Panamera Turbo and the sub-8 sprint of the contemporary Cayenne Turbo S.

When it comes to the first, we're looking at the 7:17 Nordschleife sprint delivered by Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt. As we mentioned when we first compared the two, watching the steering wheel inputs of the two drivers serves as a valuable driving lessons, albeit one that takes tons and tons of laps to be digested.

As you might have noticed, the 991.2 incarnation of the Neunelfer keeps getting new members these days. For one thing, the German automaker is expected to be working on a Touring Package version of the GT3, as this wingless prototype has hinted.

Then there's the 2018 GT2 RS, which has already been revealed, albeit with Porsche still concealing the specs of the rear-wheel-drive special. According to an early ride, the Neunelfer will pack 700 horses, while delivering the kind of driving experience that makes the word "visceral" appear like an understatement.

We mustn't forget the 2018 911 GT3 RS, which we've already spied on multiple occasions. Judging by how hardcore the Gen 2 GT3 feels, we can only imagine the track might of the upcoming Rennsport model.

This Neunelfer assault will eventually see the German carmaker retiring the 991 incarnation of the 911, all to make room for the next-gen 911, which has already been spotted testing in multiple forms.