Porsche Cayman Driver Goes Off Track in Nurburgring Error, Saved by Gravel Trap

The adventure took place in the Arenberg corner, which has the most generous gravel trap on the entire circuit. And it was this bit that helped the driver of the mid-engined machine avoid the barrier kiss.In typical Arenberg fashion , we can see the Cayman following an uber-wide line. In fact, the Porscha stepped off course extremely early.Fortunately, the entry speed of the car wasn't all that serious, which is why the driver managed to recover control well before getting close to the protection element on the side of the track.Machines with microscopic ground clearance, as is the case with this Porsche, often end up stranded in the gravel, requiring assistance from the Nurburgring specialists to exit the track, with the 911 GT3 that spun its way through this bend last month providing the most recent example of the sort.Nevertheless, the guy behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayman kept going, managing to return to his Ring lapping duties soon.You can find the ordeal of the Zuffenhausen machine at the 9:35 point of the clip below. Nevertheless, we'd also recommend jumping to the 12:01 part of the video. That's where you'll find an example of why one should consider the Arenberg mission complete until this bend sits in the rear-view mirror. This stunt involves a BMW M3 GTS, one whose driver might've been just as tense as the man handing the Porsche we discussed above.