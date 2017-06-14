Porsche 911 GT3 RS Driver Understeers into Curb in Nurburgring Rookie Mistake

Lapping the Nurburgring can feel like a trip to motoring heaven and yet the same experience may easily turn into a stint in hell. It all depends on balance involving matching one's pace with his or her Ring and car knowledge. Oh, and when a driver gets things wrong, we can also end up with... purgatory episodes such as the Porsche 911 stunt we're here to show you.





This Ring adventure involves a Neunelfer that's more than fit for the task, since we're talking about the GT3 RS incarnation of the rear-engined machine.Nevertheless, the guy behind the wheel seems to be unaware of how one must enter Adenauer Forst. As we've shown you on previous occasions, this bend can easily take novices by surprise.Fortunately, unlike Schwedenkreutz, where such a surprise can lead to a high-speed crash , speeding towards Adenauer Forst while being unprepared for it has much less dramatic consequences.To be more precise, such a scenario typically leads to the rumble strip on the outside of the "S" section's first bend turning into a trampoline.As such, we see this guy understeering his way into the vibrator and we have to warn you - the aural side of the encounter isn't for Neunelfer lovers.And, if we pay attention to the soundtrack, it seems that the man forgets one of the basic rules of an incoming bump/pothole impact - the idea is to step off the brakes just before the impact, thus taking some load off the vehicle's nose.Speaking of which, we notice the driver turning to the nose lift feature of the poor Zuffenhausen machine while returning to the track.Hopefully, the pride of the driver was the only thing affected in this nasty Green Hell episode, one that you can find at the 5:33 point of the video below.