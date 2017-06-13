autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG Driver Pushes GT R Hard on Nurburgring, 7-minute Lap Time Rumored

 
13 Jun 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Mercedes-AMG GT R customer cars are already among us, so why would the German automotive producer continue to flog at least two prototypes on the Nurburgring?
We're expecting the answer to involve a chronograph, as the manufacturer-owned GT Rs seen on the Nordschleife are being pushed to the limit.

"Didn't the Affalterbach supercar set a 7:10 Ring time last year?" the track addicts among you might ask. That is correct, but we'll remind you that the said stopwatch number came from independent testing, having been set by Sport Auto.

Sure, the German publication is a respected source for unofficial Ring lap times, but its times are considerably behind the official numbers, with the latest example of this coming from the magazine's 7:18 Porsche 911 GT3 lap (we'll remind you that the factory time for the 991.2 GT3 sits at 7:12.7).

We didn't mention Zuffenhausen's name by accident, as the Porsche crest and the three-pointed star are engaged in a more or less official Nurburgring battle.

While the production car record is now in the hands of McLaren partner Lanzante Motorsport (remember the P1 LM's stunning 6:43.2 lap?), this battle concerns the pair of Stuttgart neighbors.

Sure, the GT R currently holds the "title", but with the latest rumors talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS being ready to deliver a sub-7m lap, the Merc must make further efforts.

While some car nuts out there are more interested in the overall driving experience than the Ring numbers, the sheer idea that Mercedes-AMG has marketed the GT R as the Beast of the Green Hell

Interestingly, the 991.2 GT2 RS is also testing on the infamous German circuit these days (here's the most recent sighting of the rear-engined devil) and we can talk about the first battle. So you should be surprised if, one of these days, you wake up to a monstrous announcement coming from the Ring. 

mercedes-amg gt r Mercedes-AMG Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74