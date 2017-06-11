autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Fights for Grip on Damp Nurburgring, AWD Won't Kill the Slides

 
11 Jun 2017, 9:37 UTC ·
by
With the release of the 2018 BMW M5 just around the corner, the Bavarian engineers are working overtime to polish the final aspects of the uber-sedan. Of course, the main focus comes from Nurburgring testing and a recent session has once again showcased the beastly side of the upcoming M car.
In the first part of the Ring footage below, you'll get to see the F90 M5 fighting for grip on a damp Nordschleife - the weather is one of the spiciest sides of the infamous German circuit and, during the run seen here, the track was drying out after some showers.

Yes, the new M5 might be an all-wheel-drive animal, but you'll get to see the electronic nannies stepping in hard to keep the 600 horses under control as the driver welds the throttle upon exiting a corner.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, since we've already talked about the all-paw system of the M5 keeping the car in RWD mode until the extra front-wheel traction is required. And yes, there will be an RWD-only model, so you can keep roasting tires.

The Bavarian automaker has already confirmed that the 2018 M5 will be animated by a 600 hp, 516 lb-ft 4.4-liter V8, essentially a reworked version of the outgoing model's engine.

Speaking of the F10 M5, the super-sedan was years away from its retirement when the carmaker let it slip that the car replacing it would do away with the stick shift option. This concerns US customers more than anybody else and you'll just have to get used to the idea of an eight-speed auto. On the upside, the F90 M5 will be able to play the 0 to 60 mph game in just 3.5 seconds.

With the front fascia of the 2018 BMW M5 having been "accidentally" revealed via the latest installment of the Need For Speed franchise, we might just get to meet the brute ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Oh, and by the way, the piece of Green Hell footage below also allows you to feast your eyes on other beastly prototypes, such as the Lamborghini Urus and the next-gen Bentley Continental GT.

