Watch Chris Harris Enjoy the Lexus GS F More Than the BMW M5 for Top Gear

In a world of vlogging about your cousin's new supercar, you still can't show how exciting a car is to drive. And that's why we need people who know their way around a metaphor, like Chris Harris.





Why not a perfectly dry road in Spain or a track in Dubai? Because then the power monster that is the



Any great car review has to include an unpredictable turn of events. And it doesn't get more unpredictable than a473 PS car being better than a 600 PS one, especially if the latter is German.



Let's look at some more numbers! Because the 5-liter V8 used by the Lexus is naturally aspirated, it only produces 527 Nm (389 lb-ft) of torque while the twin-turbo BMW 700Nm (516 lb-ft) of peak torque. It will also do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds compared to 4.6s and tops out at 305km/h (190mph).



But, Harris argues, the Lexus GS F makes better use of the available traction. It's also got surprising levels of feedback through the steering wheel and a pleasant interior. Not surprising is the fact that it's also cheaper to buy.



The Lexus ticks all the boxes that you forgot existed. It doesn't give you choices for the damper settings, but it's good as standard. Toyota's performance people also know how to make the chassis dance around the driver's position. Of course, the gearbox is the weakest link.



Saying that the GS F is more like an E39 M5 than the new M5 is high praise from Harris. But don't expect the usual drifts in this video because the conditions just don't allow such shenanigans.



