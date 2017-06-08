autoevolution

BMW M135i Driver Pulls Nurburgring Drift, It Looks like a Near-Crash

 
8 Jun 2017, 14:15 UTC
by
Some Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) are more spectacular than others and we're here to talk about one that brought us a BMW M135i driver who decided to put his machine to sideways work while lapping the famous German circuit.
The tire-slashing shenanigan took place back on Monday, with the M135i slip angle fan being caught on camera while doing his thing in Brunnchen.

Of course, the episode can also be interpreted as an accidental moment. So one shouldn't be surprised to hear the man behind the wheel of the M Performance car claiming that he had gone through a near crash during his lap.

For one thing, drifting is forbidden on the Nurburgring, but, since it can be extremely different for Ring officials to separate the occasional tail-out error from on-purpose sliding, we don't often hear about fingers being pointed at drivers for such slip angle stunts.

You'll find the BMW M135i slip at the 0:54 point of the clip below and we have to note that this isn't the only highlight of the Ring footage we have here.

Interestingly, the M135i we mentioned above was followed by a Mercedes-Benz van whose rear end also stepped out. So yes, such moments are more common than they might seem.

For instance, it doesn't take long before the said Green Hell bend welcomed a Ford GT (yes, we're talking about a first-generation machine) that treated those witnessing the lap with a memorable flame-spitting moment.

As you can imagine, the soundtrack of this Nordschleife video is just as delicious as the visual side of the clip, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.

P.S.: While we're talking Green Hell drifting, we'll remind you of the time when a BMW crew decided to take the long, sideways, way around the Carousel.

