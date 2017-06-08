autoevolution

BMW E36 M3 vs. E46 M3 Nurburgring Chase Gets Scary, Tire Torture Involved

 
8 Jun 2017, 12:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are certain track experience mixes that need no introduction and a chase involving an E36 BMW M3 going after an E46 M3 on the Green Hell definitely fits the bill.
This is precisely what you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And while such a Ring chase involving stock M cars would be fun, the one we're here to show you features track-prepped incarnations of the Bavarian athletes.

Those of you who are tuned into our Nurburgring tales might be familiar with the M3 serving as the camera car. And that's because we're talking about the Bimmer that holds the (unofficial) title of the fastest E36 M3 around the Green Hell.

Alex, the guy behind the wheel, has proven that a Bridge to Gantry lap (the main straight is missing from this public day configuration of the track) can be completed even quicker. As such, while the sprint shown here sees the two going from one end of the circuit to the other in 7:33, we've previously brought you a 7:25 lap captured from inside this M3.

The flat-six hero has been taken pretty far from its factory configuration and it's enough to check out the carbon-involving lightweight cabin treatment to understand that.

The suspension setup of the BMW doesn't seem to make any coziness compromise, as demonstrated by the noise made by the tires rubbing against the wheel arches - for one thing, the Carousel part of the ride gives us a back pain just by looking at it.

And since we're talking about a pair of naturally aspirated straight-sixes, these machines have to work their way around traffic step by step.

P.S.: While checking out this Nordschleife play, keep in mind that, when you're out there flying from one rumble strip to another, leading will make you sweat more than chasing.

BMW M3 nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring BMW
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673