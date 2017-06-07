autoevolution

New Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Like a Supercharged Brute on Nurburgring

 
7 Jun 2017, 16:52 UTC
by
The 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR, a mid-cycle revamp-involving model that has yet to be revealed, is facing some stiff competition from inside the Land Rover stable and we're looking at the 2018/2019 Range Rover Velar SVR here. A prototype of the latter has been once again spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the go-fast SUV being unapologetically loud while tackling the infamous German track.
The Velar range currently sits far from the Range Rover Sport line-up - despite being similar in terms of length, the first doesn't share the latter's seven-seater accommodation, while also lacking the RRS' V8 firepower.

Well, as the prototype spied here shows, the Velar is set to be taken well above the 380 hp league in which it currently plays (this is the maximum output of the current line-up, coming via a supercharged V6 motor).

We're expecting the 2018/2019 Range Rover Velar SVR to get anywhere between 500 and 550 ponies, with the overly vocal nature of the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood being a reliable source of giggles.

It's difficult to discuss the Range Rover Velar SVR without also mentioning the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, which we've also spotted testing on the Nurburgring on tons of occasions.

So, how will Jaguar Land Rover prevent these close siblings from cannibalizing each other? Exterior design and cabin assets aside, the answer comes from the calibration and tweaking of each high-riding SVR machine. While the Rangie will obviously be friendlier to rugger terrain environments, the Jag will pack an even more sure-footed attitude when thrown at a bend.

For one thing, while the Velar SVR is expected to stick to the 550 hp output we mentioned above, the SVR-massaged F-Pace should see the full potential of the blown V8 being unlocked, thus allowing its driver to play with 575 ponies.

And while we're at it, here's a piece of spy footage showing the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR doing its thing on the Green Hell. 

