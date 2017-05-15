2018 Range Rover Sport SVR Shows Little Body Roll on the Green Hell

The days when high-power sport utility vehicles were a rarity are long gone, and we can mostly thank Mercedes-Benz's AMG and BMW's M divisions for that.





The most natural choice to receive the SVR badge in the Range Rover lineup was obviously the Sport version (the name might have something to do with it), and Land Rover didn't fail to spot the opportunity. These days, it is already testing the facelifted variant of the go-fast luxury SUV , and we have a video of it making short work of Nurburgring's corners right here.



The Range Rover Sport SVR uses the supercharged V8 engine that's available in one form or another across the whole



As we've said earlier, the introduction of the Velar and its alleged SVR version poses a bit of a problem for the Sport model as there would be very little separating the two. Apart from the pride that comes with buying the larger, more expensive model, potential clients would be placed in front of a head-scratcher.



We believe the new Sport will get a performance boost, pushing its power output to 575 hp - but a 25 hp difference isn't exactly something to write home about, so even though it's just a speculation, the Velar might also get a downgraded iteration of the V8 for a total of 510 hp.



What's really impressive here is the ease with which the Range Rover Sport SVR facelift is cruising through the bends on the Nurburgring, showing everybody that while there are better cars you can bring to a track day, there's also room for SUVs as well. Especialy those with a growling V8.



