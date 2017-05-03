Can a Range Rover Evoque Convertible Handle Itself Off-Road?

There was more than one person who thought the Range Rover Evoque did not deserve to wear the Land Rover
badge on its body, and that's because it wasn't a car developed with off-road abilities at its core.
The lowered front bumper, the limited ground clearance and the overall aspect of the car made a strong case for this assumption, and so everyone started taking the small SUV
off the beaten track in an attempt to see whether it can hold its own when we run out of asphalt. Well, when say "everyone," we mean people who tested the vehicle. Actual owners were probably a little reluctant to climb even a sidewalk curb in their shiny posh-mobile.
In most cases, the Evoque
did quite well. Beyond the obvious physical limitations of its approach and departure angles and the ground clearance, the SUV wasn't afraid to throw itself at any patch of rough terrain. Provided the tires still had traction, it managed to pull itself out of any situation and continue forward.
But then Land Rover went one step further and introduced the Evoque Convertible
. An already questionable product by the standards of the prudish fans of the brand just got even more outrageous. Was Land Rover having a laugh at the expense of its fanbase?
Well, South African journalists from Cars.co.za decided to find out, and since their country has no shortage of uneven surfaces, they quickly got to work. Soon enough, it proved to be quite nerve-wracking considering the car is pretty expensive, and the insurance probably won't cover any scratches or dents picked up in the outlands.
After a while, though, it all starts to slot into place, and the whole experience feels a lot more natural than it did at first. Of course, the removal of the roof meant that the vehicle lost a lot of torsional rigidity, resulting in countless creaks and cracks that could be heard throughout the ordeal, but if the car's job was to get over the obstacles in one piece, then it did so with relative ease.
I know what you're thinking: a video review of a convertible going off-road and no mud-splashing of the man behind the wheel? Talk about a wasted opportunity... Just be patient, watch until the end (it's quite a pleasant little video that would surely give the new Top Gear show a run for its money) and trust your instincts. With a twist.