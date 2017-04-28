2018 Range Rover Sport SVR Laps Nurburgring, Facelift Could Bring 575 HP V8

Spy photogs have kept their lens on the 2018 Range Rover Sport since last year, with the prototype of the facelifted SUV having now returned to the Nurburgring in SVR trim.





The aesthetic changes brought by the mid-cycle revamp are expected to be moderate, with the camouflage on the test car fully achieving its target, so we'll quickly get over this part of the prototype.We're more concerned about the changes taking place under the skin of the pumped-up Range Rover Sport and that's because the refresh is rumored to take the 550 hp supercharged V8 of the super-even higher.And since Jaguar Land Rover's portfolio already includes a 575 hp incarnation of the 5.0-liter mill, there are serious chances for this to make its way inside the engine compartment of the 2018 RRS SVR.Until we get to find out what the British engineers have prepared for the range-topper, you can enjoy the blown growl of the high-riding model in the piece of Nurburgring spy footage at the bottom of the page.The greatest problem of the 2018 Range Rover Sport is the introduction of the Range Rover Velar. The two British SUVs are similar in size, with one of the two main assets setting the RRS apart from the Velar being represented by its V8 power.However, as we explained earlier today, when we showed you the potential Range Rover Velar SVR test car flying on the Green Hell, the RRS is about to lose its advantage. One year after the introduction of the 2018 Range Rover Sport, Land Rover will bring the V8-animated Velar to the market, with or without an SVR badge.The other advantage of the Range Rover Sport will be maintained, though and we're talking about the seven-seater nature of the SUV. And even those whose transportation needs don't involve that many seats have to admit that mixing such a layout with 550+ horsepower makes for an awesome machine.