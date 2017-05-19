autoevolution

Range Rover Driver Attempts a J-Turn, Performs a Barrel Roll Instead

 
19 May 2017, 12:21 UTC ·
by
How many times have you seen this? A guy - come on, we all know he's male - decides to show off in front of the camera so he can have something to post on his YouTube channel, but instead, he makes it on every blooper channel there is.
It doesn't really matter how many times because it never gets old. Laughing at people's misfortune isn't cool, but when they insist on putting themselves in those situations just for bragging rights, it's OK. Jesus says so.

Look, we're not even going to comment on the dude's driving skills, and that's because he does something wrong even before he gets behind the wheel. We all laughed at Achmed the Terrorist doll who kept repeating how important location was when you wanted to blow yourself up. Well, guess what? Picking the right vehicle for a J-turn is just as vital.

The Range Rover has a lot going on for it - more than decent off-road abilities, a lot of room, luxurious interior, and a host of powerful engines - but none of those particularly qualify it as a good vehicle for a J-turn. At the same time, there are two that make it one of the worst possible choices, apart from a bus: a high ground clearance and very soft suspension settings.

In the hands of an experienced stunt driver, they wouldn't probably stand in the way of a successful maneuver, but since this guy wasn't shooting a Hollywood film but recording on a public street right in front of his driveway, we'll assume he does something else for a living.

Considering he owns a Range Rover and he drives it like you're about to see, he should probably stick to whatever it is that earns him the money right now and leave stunt driving to others. Or maybe he'd like to launch his own blooper channel - he definitely has a very strong first video for it.

